Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market To Incur Value Growth At 28.3% CAGR By 2027

Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market Ecosystem

The Europe environmental disinfection robot market was valued at US$ 470.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% by 2027. Disinfection robots provide an economical and effective way of limiting the spread of bacteria.

The demand for environmental disinfection robots is growing owing to the increasing dependence on robotics for the provision of high-quality healthcare services, rising geriatric population, and the continuous shortage of nursing and healthcare professionals. Continuous innovation in the field of healthcare robotics and rising government initiatives are also anticipated to drive the demand for environmental disinfection robots.

The Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market is also driven by factors such as increasing investments in healthcare robotics and growing adoption of the robotics as a service (RaaS) model. During the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by an increase in demand for medical devices for preventing and curing hospital-acquired infections.

Request for sample pages of the report to get more clarity of the report @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/406

The major players in the Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market are, Bioquell PLC, Steris PLC, Surfacide, LLC, The Clorox Company, Xenex, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc, Blue Ocean Robotics, and Skytron LLC, among others.

Figure 1: Ecosystem Snapshot: Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market

Hospitals are a major source of infections due to the high risk of contracting communicable diseases and a large patient pool. Increasing awareness about the harmful effects of HAIs (Hospital Acquired infections) is driving the growth of the environmental disinfection robot market. HAIs can occur during examinations, admission, rehabilitation or treatment and can spread from sources such as hospital equipment, patients, surroundings, visitors, and hospital staff. The increasing awareness about HAIs, the growing emphasis on terminal cleaning in hospitals, and improvement in patient care are significantly affecting the market growth. Healthcare organizations primarily rely on products such as disinfectants for terminal cleaning.

Healthcare organizations have been transforming their cleaning protocols to combat HAIs that are caused by various pathogens, spores such as clostridium difficile, and multidrug-resistant organisms. There exists a substantial need for advanced technology to manage microorganisms that can develop resistance against antibiotics and disinfectants. Further, disinfection robots help in enhancing speed, effectiveness, and ease of operation in hospital cleaning staff without disrupting hospital operations. The introduction of these technologies can create a large positive implication for infection prevention practices and capital and operational budgets. These factors are expected to boost the European environmental disinfection robot market during the forecast period.

Any queries, have questions or need customization on above report? Speak with industry expert @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/406

Figure 2: Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market: Segmentation

Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market

Since the inception of environmental disinfection robots, the major focus of the industry players has been on improving the working capabilities of these robots. For this, various industry players such as Xenex have strived to improve safety features and hardware capabilities. However, as the penetration of these robots in Europe is increasing, now the focus of industry players has changed. The integration of next-generation reporting and analytical functions is clearly the most lucrative opportunity present in this market. To make these products future-ready, technologies like Cloud Computing and Real-Time analytics should be deployed in these robots. From the connectivity aspect, the integration of robots with the smartphone using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, along with the state-of-the-art PLCs, could act as the next growth driver for this market

Figure 3 – Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market Ecosystem Statistics Glimpse

Many trends are having an impact on the Environmental Disinfection Robots Market Forecast 2027. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

Table2 Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market Ecosystem: Key Players

Company Ecosystem Positioning Total Revenue Region The Clorox Company Product Manufacturing $ 6, 124. 0 Million Global Diversey Product Manufacturing $ 2600 Million Global Steris PLC Product Manufacturing $ 2, 620 Million Global Skytron, LLC Product Manufacturing $ 22. 5 Million Global Xenex Product Manufacturing $ 94. 1 Million Global

Very few markets have interconnectivity with other markets like Environmental Disinfection Robots. Our Interconnectivity module focuses on the key nodes of heterogeneous markets in detail. UVC Technology and HPV Technology are some of our key researched markets.

Figure 4 – Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market Major Interconnectivity

Ask for More Customization @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/406

Research Methodology:

Figure 4 – Europe Environmental Disinfection Robots Market Ecosystem: Standard Research Methodology