Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber:

  • Polyester staple fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes.

    Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Trevira
  • Reliance
  • Huvis
  • Teijin
  • Toyobo
  • Toray
  • Unifi
  • JR Corporation
  • SSFC
  • Yizheng Chemical Fiber
  • Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber
  • Kairui Flame Retardant Technology

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Inherent FRP Staple Fiber
  • Treated FRP Staple Fiber

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Clothing
  • Home Textiles
  • Public Utility
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • In global market, the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber increases from 47.5 K MT in 2012 to 53.9 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.56%. In 2016, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is led by Japan, capturing about 19.99% of global flame retardant polyester staple fiber production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.86% global production share.
  • In terms of revenue, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market was valued 169.5 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 179.5 million USD by 2022. At present, the major manufacturers of flame retardant polyester staple fiber are Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR Corporation. Trevira is the world leader, holding 13.56% production market share in 2016.
  • In terms of price, the global 2012-2017 flame retardant polyester staple fiber price is in decline trend, from about 3477 USD/MT in 2012 to 3146 USD/MT in 2016.
  • In application, flame retardant polyester staple fiber downstream is wide and recently flame retardant polyester staple fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, home textiles, public utility and others. Globally, the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing which accounts for nearly 57.14% of total downstream consumption of flame retardant polyester staple fiber in 2016.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, flame retardant polyester staple fiber production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber is estimated to be 65.9 KMT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 180 million USD in 2024, from 170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Report:

    • What will be the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

