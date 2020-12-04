Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber:

Polyester staple fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813795 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Trevira

Reliance

Huvis

Teijin

Toyobo

Toray

Unifi

JR Corporation

SSFC

Yizheng Chemical Fiber

Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber

Kairui Flame Retardant Technology Market Segment by Type, covers:

Inherent FRP Staple Fiber

Treated FRP Staple Fiber Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13813795 Scope of this report:

In global market, the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber increases from 47.5 K MT in 2012 to 53.9 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.56%. In 2016, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is led by Japan, capturing about 19.99% of global flame retardant polyester staple fiber production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.86% global production share.

In terms of revenue, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market was valued 169.5 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 179.5 million USD by 2022. At present, the major manufacturers of flame retardant polyester staple fiber are Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR Corporation. Trevira is the world leader, holding 13.56% production market share in 2016.

In terms of price, the global 2012-2017 flame retardant polyester staple fiber price is in decline trend, from about 3477 USD/MT in 2012 to 3146 USD/MT in 2016.

In application, flame retardant polyester staple fiber downstream is wide and recently flame retardant polyester staple fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, home textiles, public utility and others. Globally, the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing which accounts for nearly 57.14% of total downstream consumption of flame retardant polyester staple fiber in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, flame retardant polyester staple fiber production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber is estimated to be 65.9 KMT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 180 million USD in 2024, from 170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.