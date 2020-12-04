Flight Control Computer Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Flight Control Computer:

The flight control computer is at the core of any modern aircraft, both manned and unmanned. In both cases the typical flight control computer drives the primary flight control surfaces to drive the flight path of the aircraft but also provides finer control for stability. Given the criticality of this function these computers are often used in a dual or triple redundant configuration and subject to strict compliance to safety standards for software and hardware such as DO-178C and DO-254.

Flight Control Computer Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BAE Systems

Thales

Rockwell Collins

Moog

Honeywell

Safran

Curtiss-Wright

Saab

Aselsan Market Segment by Type, covers:

OEM

Aftermarket Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Civil Aviation

Military Aircraft Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of this report:

The global average price of flight control computer is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the change of global economy and raw material price, flight control computer prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

Flight control computer are widely used in Civil Aircraft and Military Aircraft. The most proportion of flight control computer is Civil Aircraft with 79.28% market share. The trend of Civil Aircraft is will be increase in the next ten years.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption of flight control computer, with a sales market share nearly 33.24% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumer of flight control computer, enjoying sales market share nearly 25.37% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Flight Control Computer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 650 million USD in 2024, from 520 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.