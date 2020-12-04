Hunter Syndrome Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Hunter syndrome is also known as Mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II). It is a condition that affects many different parts of the body and mainly affects males. It is a progressive disorder, but the rate of progression varies among affected individuals.It is a rare, X-linked disorder caused due to a deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase, which plays a major role in the catabolism of glycosaminoglycans (GAG).

There are two types of MPS II, called severe and mild types. While both types affect many different organs and tissues as described above, people with severe MPS II also experience a decline in intellectual function and a more rapid disease progression. Individuals with severe form begin to lose basic functional skills (developmentally regress) between the ages of 6 and 8. The life expectancy of these individuals is 10–20 years.

Hunter Syndrome Market Key Facts

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Hunter Syndrome in the 7 major markets was found to be 1,145 in 2017. In the case of Hunter Syndrome patients in the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases were found to be 503 in 2017.

In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of Hunter Syndrome was found to be 309 in 2017, resulting in the second-highest after the US across the 7MM.

In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed prevalence of Hunter Syndrome was found to be maximum in Germany with 83 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with 68 cases in 2017. While, the least number of cases were found in Spain, in 2017.

Hunter Syndrome Market

The Hunter Syndrome market size is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that the market will comprise efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Hunter Syndrome Epidemiology

Among the Hunter Syndrome patients, severity-specific prevalence data suggest that the cases of mild type were much higher than the severe type of MPS II in the 7MM.

The Hunter Syndrome epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Hunter Syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Hunter Syndrome epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

