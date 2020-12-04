Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Liquid Chromatography Instruments:

Liquid chromatography is a technique used to separate a sample into its individual parts. This separation occurs based on the interactions of the sample with the mobile and stationary phases. Because there are many stationary/mobile phase combinations that can be employed when separating a mixture, there are several different types of chromatography that are classified based on the physical states of those phases. Liquid-solid column chromatography, the most popular chromatography technique and the one discussed here, features a liquid mobile phase which slowly filters down through the solid stationary phase, bringing the separated components with it. Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Agilent Technology

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

AB Sciex (Danaher)

Hitachi

Bruker

Bio-Rad

Jasco Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)

Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC)

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharma & Bio

Public

Industry

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The classification of Liquid Chromatography Instruments includes HPLC, UHPLC, LPLC and Other type of liquid chromatography. And the proportion of HPLC in 2017 is about 72.99%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The worldwide market for Liquid Chromatography Instruments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 4630 million USD in 2024, from 3770 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.