Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

About Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer:

Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an unsaturated ester, with the chemical formula C5H8O2. Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an organic compound that is used principally to manufacture acrylic sheet, moulding/ extrusion compounds, surface coating, PVC impact modifier, etc.

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Sumitomo Chemical

LG MMA

Asahi Kasei

Arkema

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

BASF

Formosa Plastics

Jilin Petrochemical

Longxin Chemical

Shandong Hongxu

ACH Method

Isobutylene Method

Ethylene Method Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Plastic Additive

Surface Coating

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.