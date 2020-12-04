Categories
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Redispersible Polymer Powder

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Redispersible Polymer Powder Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Redispersible Polymer Powder:

  • Redispersible Polymer Powder are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screed, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries. Demand for re-dispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.

    Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Wacker
  • Akzo Nobel
  • DCC
  • SANWEI
  • BASF
  • Shandong Xindadi
  • Xinjiang Huitong
  • Dow
  • VINAVIL
  • Hexion
  • Ashland
  • Wanwei
  • Acquos
  • Organik
  • Fenghua
  • Shaanxi Xutai
  • Puyang Yintai
  • Gemez Chemical
  • Guangzhou Yuanye
  • Zhaojia
  • Sailun Building
  • Henan Tiansheng Chem
  • Xinjiang Su Nok
  • Mizuda Bioscience
  • Shandong Micron

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • VAE Type
  • VAE-Veo Va Type
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)
  • Construction and Tile Adhesives
  • Putty Powder
  • Dry-mix Mortars
  • Self-leveling Flooring Compounds
  • Caulks

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe’s economies in a state of slow growth, Redispersible Polymer Powder market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe’s demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe’s Redispersible Polymer Powder production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export Redispersible Polymer Powder to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • In future, the Redispersible Polymer Powder industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe Redispersible Polymer Powder consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.
  • In recent few years, Redispersible Polymer Powder gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the Redispersible Polymer Powder industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth. Wacker and Akzo Nobel are world leaders. Wacker and Akzo Nobel’s bases are located in the world’s major consumer areas.
  • In the world, the consumption areas of Redispersible Polymer Powder industry are mainly Asia, Europe and North America. China is the largest consumption in the world, which occupied about 40%. The production areas of Redispersible Polymer Powder are mainly Asia, Europe and North America. Moreover, Wacker is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 154 K MT in 2017.
  • The price of Redispersible Polymer Powder is lower year by year from 2014 to 2016. In the last two years, RDP prices have risen with the rise of raw material prices. The product profit margin is about 17.50%-19.50%, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that prices will continue to decline.
  • Although sales of Redispersible Polymer Powder brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Redispersible Polymer Powder field.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developing countries will have some growth. In the globe, emerging economies countries support the building industry, it will lead the increase of building demand. Therefore, we think enter Africa, South American market will be a good choice.
  • The worldwide market for Redispersible Polymer Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 1500 million USD in 2024, from 1480 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Redispersible Polymer Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Redispersible Polymer Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Redispersible Polymer Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Redispersible Polymer Powder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Redispersible Polymer Powder market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Redispersible Polymer Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Redispersible Polymer Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Redispersible Polymer Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Report:

    • What will be the Redispersible Polymer Powder market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Redispersible Polymer Powder market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Redispersible Polymer Powder Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

