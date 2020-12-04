Slipper Clutch for Two-wheelers Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Slipper Clutch for Two-wheelers:

A slipper clutch (also known as a back-torque limiter) is a specialised clutch with an integrated freewheel mechanism, developed for performance-oriented motorcycles to mitigate the effects of engine braking when riders decelerate.

Hyper Racer

Surflex

Sigma Performance

Yoyodyne

Hinson Clutch Components

EXEDY Corporation

Ricardo

Schaeffler Group

F.C.C. Co.,Ltd Market Segment by Type, covers:

Entry Level (Below 400cc Engine)

Mid-Size (400-699cc Engine)

Full-Size (700-1000cc Engine)

Performance (Above 1000cc) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

OEMs

Aftermarket Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Slipper Clutch for Two-wheelers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The entry level segment that consists of motorcycles equipped with engines below 400cc, accounted for the major market shares and dominated this market. The heavy import duty imposed on company built units (CBUs) by developing countries such as India, will induce OEMs to open manufacturing units in the country and compete with local vendors and other international vendors with a price advantage over their entry-level and premium motorcycles equipped with slipper clutches. As a result, the shares of this market segment will increase during the next few years and this segment will continue its market dominance throughout the predicted period.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographical regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the slipper clutch market throughout the next few years. Factors such as the wide popularity of sports tourers and tourer motorcycles and the presence of the manufacturing units of major motorcycle manufacturers such as Ducati, MV Agusta, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Benelli, and Honda, will propel the marketâ€™s growth prospects.