Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to contribute positively to the surgical stapling devices market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Surgical Stapling Devices Market Share”, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Powered, Manual), By Type (Disposable, Re-usable), By Application (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, General Surgery, Others), By Surgery Type (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery), By End-user (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The global surgical stapling devices market size was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 3.81 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019-2026.

Leading Players operating in the Surgical Stapling Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

3M

Smith & Nephew

Braun Melsungen AG

Purple Surgical

Intuitive Surgical

AesDex, LLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Conmed Corporation

As per the report of Surgical Stapling Devices Market, the increasing number of surgical procedures and types of incisions performed will benefit the market during the forecast period. According to the data published by OECD, estimated 200,000 cesarean section procedures were carried out in the year 2017 in UK. Furthermore, the increasing number of bariatric surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising adoption of surgical staplers owing to the advantages the surgical staples offer compared with the traditional suturing and stitching methods will create growth opportunities for the surgical stapling devices market.

Increasing cases of Cancer Will Facilitate Growth

The increasing cases of radical mastectomy and rising number of surgical procedures will aid the market. According to OECD statistics, an estimated 17,000 mastectomy in-patient cases were recorded in U.S for 2017. The rising number of visits to ambulatory surgical centers and growing incidence of chronic disease such as cancer will boost the market growth. The surge in laparoscopic procedures owing to the its advantages such as smaller incision, lesser hospital stays and lower cost associated with the procedure will augment the growth of the market.

According to the statistical analysis by Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, and estimated 100,500 laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeries were performed in ambulatory surgical centers in U.S for the year 2014. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding surgical staplers is expected to stimulate growth of the surgical stapling devices market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction of Surgical Stapling Devices Market

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights in Surgical Stapling Devices Market

4.1. Epidemiology Overview: Prevalence of Key Diseases/ Key Region, 2018

4.2. Comparison Overview: Linear vs. Circular Staplers

4.3. Number of Surgeries Performed (Key Surgeries), By Region, 2018

4.4. Technology Advances, Surgical Stapling Devices

4.5. Key Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

4.6. New Product Introductions, Approvals, etc.

4.7. Overview: Absorbable vs. Non-absorbable Staples

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.2.1. Powered

5.2.2. Manual

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.3.1. Disposable

5.3.2. Re-usable

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.4.1. Gynecology Surgeries

5.4.2. Urology Surgeries

5.4.3. General Surgeries

5.4.4. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1. Hospitals

5.5.2. Specialty Clinics

5.5.3. Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Surgery Type

5.6.1. Open Surgery

5.6.2. Laparoscopic Surgery

5.7. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.7.1. North America

5.7.2. Europe

5.7.3. Asia Pacific

5.7.4. Latin America

5.7.5. Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….

