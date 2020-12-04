Surgical Stapling Devices Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Surgical Stapling Devices:

Surgical Stapling Device is medical device which is used to place surgical staples. Surgical staples are specialized staples used in surgery in place of sutures to close skin wounds, connect or remove parts of the bowels or lungs.

J&J (Ethicon)

Medtronic

B.Braun

BD

Conmed

Grena

Frankenman

Purple surgical

Kangdi

Reach

Dextera Surgical

Medizintechnik Market Segment by Type, covers:

Straight Surgical Stapling Devices

Curved Surgical Stapling Devices

Circular Surgical Stapling Devices

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Gynecologic Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The global average price of Surgical Stapling Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 112.8 USD/Unit in 2011 to 110.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Surgical Stapling Devices includes General Surgical Staplers and Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers. The proportion of General Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 74.4%, and the proportion of Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 25.6%.

Surgical Stapling Devices is widely used in gastrointestinal surgery, gynecologic surgery, thoracic surgery and others. The most proportion of Surgical Stapling Devices is used in gastrointestinal surgery, and the market share in 2015 is about 37%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Surgical Stapling Devices, with a production market share nearly 53.8% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Surgical Stapling Devices, enjoying production market share about 35.4% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39.1% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.4%.

Market competition is intense between the giant. J&J (Ethicon), Medtronic, etc. Are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

With the developing of medical technology level, more people will use minimally invasive surgery and will use more Surgical Stapling Devices in the surgery. So in the future, the demand of Surgical Stapling Devices will be larger.

The worldwide market for Surgical Stapling Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 4040 million USD in 2024, from 2520 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.