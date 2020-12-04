Categories
Surgical Stapling Devices Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Surgical Stapling Devices

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Surgical Stapling Devices Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Surgical Stapling Devices:

  • Surgical Stapling Device is medical device which is used to place surgical staples. Surgical staples are specialized staples used in surgery in place of sutures to close skin wounds, connect or remove parts of the bowels or lungs.

    Surgical Stapling Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • J&J (Ethicon)
  • Medtronic
  • B.Braun
  • BD
  • Conmed
  • Grena
  • Frankenman
  • Purple surgical
  • Kangdi
  • Reach
  • Dextera Surgical
  • Medizintechnik

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Straight Surgical Stapling Devices
  • Curved Surgical Stapling Devices
  • Circular Surgical Stapling Devices
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Gastrointestinal Surgery
  • Gynecologic Surgery
  • Thoracic Surgery
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The global average price of Surgical Stapling Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 112.8 USD/Unit in 2011 to 110.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Surgical Stapling Devices includes General Surgical Staplers and Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers. The proportion of General Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 74.4%, and the proportion of Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 25.6%.
  • Surgical Stapling Devices is widely used in gastrointestinal surgery, gynecologic surgery, thoracic surgery and others. The most proportion of Surgical Stapling Devices is used in gastrointestinal surgery, and the market share in 2015 is about 37%.
  • North America region is the largest supplier of Surgical Stapling Devices, with a production market share nearly 53.8% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Surgical Stapling Devices, enjoying production market share about 35.4% in 2015.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39.1% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.4%.
  • Market competition is intense between the giant. J&J (Ethicon), Medtronic, etc. Are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • With the developing of medical technology level, more people will use minimally invasive surgery and will use more Surgical Stapling Devices in the surgery. So in the future, the demand of Surgical Stapling Devices will be larger.
  • The worldwide market for Surgical Stapling Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 4040 million USD in 2024, from 2520 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Surgical Stapling Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Surgical Stapling Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Surgical Stapling Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Surgical Stapling Devices in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Surgical Stapling Devices market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Surgical Stapling Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Surgical Stapling Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surgical Stapling Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Surgical Stapling Devices Market Report:

    • What will be the Surgical Stapling Devices market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Surgical Stapling Devices market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Surgical Stapling Devices Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Surgical Stapling Devices Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Surgical Stapling Devices Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Surgical Stapling Devices Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Surgical Stapling Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Surgical Stapling Devices Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Surgical Stapling Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Surgical Stapling Devices Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Surgical Stapling Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Surgical Stapling Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Surgical Stapling Devices Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Surgical Stapling Devices Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Surgical Stapling Devices Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Surgical Stapling Devices Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

