Tracheostomy Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Tracheotomy is a surgical procedure which consists of making an incision on the anterior aspect of the neck and opening a direct airway through an incision in the trachea (windpipe). The resulting stoma (hole), or tracheostomy, can serve independently as an airway or as a site for a tracheostomy tube to be inserted; this tube allows a person to breathe without the use of their nose or mouth. Both surgical and percutaneous techniques are widely used in current surgical practice. Tracheostomy Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Medtronic

Teleflex Medical

Smiths Medical

TRACOE Medical

ConvaTec

Boston Medical

Cook Inc

Fuji Systems

Pulmodyne

Well Lead

TuoRen Market Segment by Type, covers:

Tracheostomy Tube

Tracheostomy Introducer Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

ICU

LTAC Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The global average price of Tracheostomy is in the decreasing trend, from 4.27 USD/Unit in 2011 to 3.77 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Tracheostomy is widely used in ICU and LTAC. The revenue proportion of ICU and LTAC is about 35% and 65%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Tracheostomy, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Tracheostomy, enjoying production market share nearly 34% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2015. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%. The consumption in Australia is about 1559 K Units.

Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Teleflex Medical, Smiths Medical, TRACOE Medical, ConvaTec, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the important position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Tracheostomy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 190 million USD in 2024, from 150 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.