Tungsten Electrode Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Tungsten Electrode Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Tungsten Electrode

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Tungsten Electrode Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Tungsten Electrode:

  • This report studies the Tungsten Electrode market. Tungsten electrodes are used when arc welding with the Tungsten Inert gas (TIG) process or when plasma welding. In both processes the electrode, arc and weld pool are protected from atmospheric contamination by an inert gas. A tungsten electrode is used because it can withstand very high temperatures with minimal melting or erosion. Tungsten electrodes are made by powder metallurgy and are formed to size after sintering.

    Tungsten Electrode Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Diamond Ground Products
  • E3
  • Weldstone
  • Winner Tungsten Product
  • Huntingdon Fusion Techniques
  • Wolfram Industrie
  • Metal Cutting
  • BGRIMM
  • ATTL Advanced Materials
  • SUNRAIN Tungsten

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Pure Tungsten
  • Thoriated Tungsten
  • Lanthanum Tungsten
  • Cerium Tungsten
  • Yttrium Tungsten
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • TIG Welding
  • Plasma Welding
  • Cutting
  • Thermal Spray
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Tungsten Electrode downstream is wide and recently Tungsten Electrode has acquired increasing significance in various fields of TIG Welding, Plasma Welding, Cutting, Thermal Spray and Other Application. The Tungsten Electrode market is mainly driven by growing demand for TIG Welding which account for nearly 41.09% of total downstream consumption of Tungsten Electrode in global in 2016.
  • Based on types of Tungsten Electrode available in the market, the report mainly separates the market into Pure Tungsten, Thoriated Tungsten, Lanthanum Tungsten, Cerium Tungsten, Yttrium Tungsten and Others. The market for Thoriated Tungsten accounted for the largest market share in 2016.
  • At present, the major players of Tungsten Electrode are BGRIMM, ATTL Advanced Materials, Winner Tungsten Product, Weldstone, E3, Metal Cutting, Wolfram Industrie, Diamond Ground Products, SUNRAIN Tungsten, Huntingdon Fusion Techniques, etc. The top five of them is holding more than 57% sales market share in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Tungsten Electrode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 100 million USD in 2024, from 93 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tungsten Electrode in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Tungsten Electrode product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tungsten Electrode, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tungsten Electrode in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Tungsten Electrode market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Tungsten Electrode breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Tungsten Electrode market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tungsten Electrode sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Tungsten Electrode Market Report:

    • What will be the Tungsten Electrode market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Tungsten Electrode market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Tungsten Electrode Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Tungsten Electrode Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Tungsten Electrode Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tungsten Electrode Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Tungsten Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Tungsten Electrode Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Tungsten Electrode Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Tungsten Electrode Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Tungsten Electrode Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Tungsten Electrode Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Tungsten Electrode Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Tungsten Electrode Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Tungsten Electrode Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Tungsten Electrode Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Tungsten Electrode Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Tungsten Electrode Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Tungsten Electrode Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

