Ultrasound guided breast biopsy devices market ecosystem is witnessing huge growth due to the increasing incidence of cancer and continuous developments

The Ultrasound guided breast biopsy devices market ecosystem is witnessing growth due to the increasing incidence of cancer and continuous developments in biopsy devices. Companies such as NeoDynamics AB has developed advanced products with its patented micropulse technology. The micropulse technology offers accurate lesion targeting and high tissue yield. Such products may revolutionize the Ultrasound guided breast biopsy devices industry ecosystem.

Furthermore, the availability of point-of-care ultrasound devices and robotic ultrasound breast biopsy techniques is expected to drive the growth of the Ultrasound guided breast biopsy devices market ecosystem. However, some countries, such as France and Switzerland, have recommended against population-based screening for breast cancer. This may lead to a decrease in the number of breast biopsies being performed and therefore, can negatively impact the Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices Market Ecosystem.

The major players operating in the Ultrasound guided Breast biopsy devices market ecosystem are Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Hologic, Inc., INRAD, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Cook Group, Inc., amongst others. Mergers & acquisitions is one of the major strategies used by companies for entering the breast biopsy devices market. For instance, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired C.R. Bard in 2017.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Opportunities in Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has bought along with a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact, COVID Pandemic has also generated a few new business opportunities for the Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices market ecosystem. The overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts have been analyzed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events, and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2, and 3 players of the Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices Market.

Ecosystem Snapshot: Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Segmentation of Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices Market Ecosystem

Product Type Biopsy Device Mode Components (Needle Type) End-use industry Core Needle Devices Automatic Reusable Hospitals Vacuum Assisted Core Needle Devices Semi-Automatic/Manual Disposable Diagnostic Centers Fine Aspiration Needles Others

The core needle devices segment is expected account for a share of around 72.5% in the Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy devices Market. Core needles are the preferred mode of choice for ultrasound guided biopsies, as they have higher sensitivity when used with ultrasound. Vacuum Assisted biopsy devices accounted for a share of 26.6% in 2019 and are expected to account for a share of 27.1% in the year 2027. Vacuum assisted biopsy devices have a high sample yield and hence, are being increasingly preferred by radiologists.

Market Statistics Glimpse: Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices Industry Ecosystem

Based on end-users, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Rising government expenditure on healthcare is providing significant growth opportunities for the ultrasound guided biopsy devices market. The rising number of cancer specialty hospitals is expected to drive the growth of the hospitals segment.

U.S., Europe and China Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices Market Ecosystem

The U.S., Europe, and China Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices Market was valued at US$ 215.37 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% until 2027. The increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, coupled with increasing women’s health awareness, is expected to drive the growth of the market. Ultrasound is increasingly becoming the preferred mode of guidance over stereotactic and MRI, which is also driving the growth of the market.

Europe dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its pole position throughout the forecast period. The Chinese market is witnessing a shift from invasive biopsies to minimally invasive biopsies, which is driving the growth of the Ultrasound breast biopsy devices market in this region.

There are many trends that are having an impact on the market forecast. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

The major players operating in the Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices Market Ecosystem are as follows:

Company Ecosystem Positioning Total Revenue Industry Region Becton, Dickinson and Company Product Provider US$ 15,983 mn Medical devices Global Hologic Inc. Product Provider US$ 3,218 mn Medical devices Global Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH* Product Provider US$ 19,893 mn Medical devices Global Merit Medical Systems Product Provider US$ 882.8 mn Medical devices Global Argon Medical Devices Inc. Product Provider – Medical devices Global

*The revenue is of the parent company.

A Glance on Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Devices Market Ecosystem Trends:

Trends Overall Product Type Biopsy Device Mode Components (Needle Type) End-use industry Impact A liquid biopsy is a non-invasive method for profiling cancer tumors. It involves the sampling and analysis of non-solid biological tissues, mostly blood. It utilizes the circulating free DNA for the diagnosis and characterization of tumors. The adoption of liquid biopsy for breast cancer post-surgery could help physicians monitor the progress of the diseases with minimal invasion. This could decrease the need for biopsies, thus negatively impacting the market. Overall -1.90% Smart biopsy devices consist of miniaturized sensors attached to needles that can measure the physical properties of tissues in real time, which are then displayed on a screen. The usage of smart biopsy devices can drastically reduce the time for biopsy results. So, the introduction of these devices will impact the growth of the traditional biopsy devices market. Overall -1.70% 3D mammography has various advantages over 2D mammography, and it helps in reducing the number of false positives. This leads to a reduction in the number of breast biopsies required to be performed. Overall -1.50%

