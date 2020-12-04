Yellow Dextrin Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Yellow Dextrin:

Yellow dextrin has low viscosity and is very sticky and hygroscopic in nature. Used in the foundry as a binder for cores. Yellow dextrin helps in increasing dry strength at the same time being completely soluble in water. It is also used in water soluble glues, as a printing thickener and as a binders in paint. Yellow Dextrins are prepared by heat treatment in presence of chemicals to suitably modify characteristics and properties of starch.

Scope of this report:

Europe yellow dextrin industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Europe yellow dextrin industry. The main market players are Cargill, LYCKEBY AMYLEX, Emsland, SÃ¼dstÃ¤rke, etc.

In the yellow dextrin market, total Europe consumption was 41716 metric ton. Germany was the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, Germany occupied 32% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

Yellow Dextrin could be applied in many fields, such as envelope adhesives, paper, food, etc. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more yellow dextrin. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance yellow dextrin to meet the demands.

The major raw material of yellow dextrin is starch, like potato starch, corn starch, etc., from local agriculture supplies. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Yellow Dextrin, and then impact the price of Yellow Dextrin and downstream demand.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.