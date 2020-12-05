28.3% Growth Rate for Database Automation Market by 2023 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Database Automation Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 172 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Database Automation Market size is expected to grow from US$ 493.4 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,714.0 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 172 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 55 figures are now available in this research.An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Database Automation Market:

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

CA Technologies (US)

BMC Software (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

AWS (US)

Datavail (US)

Percona (US)

DBmaestro (US)

HelpSystems (US)

Datical (US)

Redgate (UK)

WhereScape (New Zealand)

Severalnines (Sweden)

Quest Software (US)

IDERA (US)

SAP (Germany)

Chef (US)

Redis Labs (US)

NuoDB (US)

TestingWhiz (US)

Puppet (US)

Clustrix (US)

MemSQL (US)

“The managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.”

The services in the database automation market include professional services and managed services. Managed services provide all the required skill sets used for maintaining and upgrading a software, which is essential for the database automation ecosystem. Managed service providers administer all the software functions, while organizations are only responsible for updating and installing the business applications and configuring the company policies.

“MEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global database automation market during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, enormous growth of data generated from all industries in the region, increase in the demand for automated business processes due to lack of skilled labors, and higher development of infrastructure are driving the database automation market across verticals.

Competitive Landscape of Database Automation Market:

1 Introduction

2 Top Players Operating in the Database Automation Market

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Contracts, Fund Rising, Mergers, and Partnerships

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Business Expansions

Research Coverage:

The database automation market has been segmented on the basis of components (solutions and services), solutions (database design and configuration automation, database patch and release automation, database test automation, and application release automation), services (professional and managed), deployment modes (cloud and on-premises), applications (provisioning, backup, and security and compliance), enterprise size (large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs]), verticals (manufacturing, healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), research and academia, media and entertainment, retail and eCommerce, government and defense, telecom and IT, others which includes transportation, and oild and gas), and regions.