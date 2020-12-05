5G chipset Market Technology and Application 2021 Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“5G chipset Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global 5G chipset market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Xilinx Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Anokiwave Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Cavium Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Analog Devices, Inc. Key Market Trends: Industrial Automation to Account for Significant Share The manufacturing companies across the world are under immense pressure due to shorter product and business lifecycles and intense volatility in the business. The profit margins are getting squeezed as the workforce is aging, and components increasingly become more varied and complicated to manufacture.

Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the 5G network, is expected to enhance the aforementioned business issues associated with industrial automation. The enhanced network provides manufacturers to build smart factories and leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, and automation.

In the future, the smart factories are expected to comprise several sensors to monitor various aspects of the working environment. The 5G network is likely to offer low-latency, wireless flexibility, and high capacity performance to the smart factories enabling them to overcome challenges in the production environment. As a result, it creates immense opportunities for chipset manufacturers to invest mainly in devices used in industrial automation.

In industrial automation, 5G acts as an enabler to new operating models. Notably, the wireless industry needs to engage with future customers and potential users. North America to Account for Largest Share North America is expected to account for the significant market share of the 5G chipset market, and dominance is mainly due to the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies in the market studied.

The region is also home to Qualcomm, a dominant player in smartphone communications chips, making half of all core baseband radio chips in smartphones. It is one of the big U.S. technology companies, with a major role in the global 5G chipset market.

Therefore, in 2018, U.S. President blocked microchip maker Broadcom's USD 117 billion takeovers of rival Qualcomm amid concerns that it would give China the upper hand in the 5G chipset market. According to Ericsson, North America is anticipated to lead the 5G mobile technology, with all the major operators stating their intentions to deploy the 5G early. Market Overview:

The global 5G chipset market was evaluated from 2019, as the technology has not yet been commercialized in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 75.11% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

With 5G networks soon to be rolled out, smartphone OEMs telecom players are rapidly gearing towards the shift. Telecom service providers across the globe are upgrading to 5G networks, which rely on denser arrays of small antennas to offer ultra-high data speeds.

There has been a surge in high-quality video and audio content as well. Among the digital devices, mobile devices have taken over as the preferred medium of consuming online media, including live video streaming, file sharing, audio streaming, and running business applications, among others. However, current LTE technologies do not entirely support all these applications. This has been a significant factor driving the adoption of 5G, for high internet speeds and coverage, as well as reduced latency.

5G is expected to add several layers of complexity to the spectrum, due to the all-inclusive nature of services that it supports, from extreme broadband services to massive machine-type communications (mMTC) and ultra-reliable MTC. Every application demands its own position in the spectrum depending on its requirements.