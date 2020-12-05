5G chipset Market Technology and Application 2021 Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“5G chipset Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global 5G chipset market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Industrial Automation to Account for Significant Share
The manufacturing companies across the world are under immense pressure due to shorter product and business lifecycles and intense volatility in the business. The profit margins are getting squeezed as the workforce is aging, and components increasingly become more varied and complicated to manufacture.
Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the 5G network, is expected to enhance the aforementioned business issues associated with industrial automation. The enhanced network provides manufacturers to build smart factories and leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, and automation.
In the future, the smart factories are expected to comprise several sensors to monitor various aspects of the working environment. The 5G network is likely to offer low-latency, wireless flexibility, and high capacity performance to the smart factories enabling them to overcome challenges in the production environment. As a result, it creates immense opportunities for chipset manufacturers to invest mainly in devices used in industrial automation.
In industrial automation, 5G acts as an enabler to new operating models. Notably, the wireless industry needs to engage with future customers and potential users.
North America to Account for Largest Share
North America is expected to account for the significant market share of the 5G chipset market, and dominance is mainly due to the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies in the market studied.
The region is also home to Qualcomm, a dominant player in smartphone communications chips, making half of all core baseband radio chips in smartphones. It is one of the big U.S. technology companies, with a major role in the global 5G chipset market.
Therefore, in 2018, U.S. President blocked microchip maker Broadcom’s USD 117 billion takeovers of rival Qualcomm amid concerns that it would give China the upper hand in the 5G chipset market. According to Ericsson, North America is anticipated to lead the 5G mobile technology, with all the major operators stating their intentions to deploy the 5G early.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
5G chipsets enable 5G packet transmission on smartphones, portable hotspots, IoT devices, and increasingly, notebook PCs with mobile network capabilities. 5G mobile devices will combine familiar sub-6GHz bands with new MIMO antenna systems, as well as high-frequency millimeter-wave.(mmWave) bands with highly-focused beam-steering.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of 5G chipset Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for High-speed Internet and Broad Network Coverage With Reduced Latency and Power Consumption
4.3.2 Growing Machine-to-Machine/IoT Connections
4.3.3 Growing Demand For High-speed Wireless Broadband
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Hardware Cost Involved in the Terrestrial Network Densification
4.4.2 Fragmented Spectrum Allocation
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Chipset Type
5.1.1 Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)
5.1.2 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
5.1.3 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips
5.1.4 Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
5.2 By Operational Frequency
5.2.1 Sub-6 GHz
5.2.2 Between 26 and 39 GHz
5.2.3 Above 39 GHz
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Consumer Electronics
5.3.2 Industrial Automation
5.3.3 Automotive and Transportation
5.3.4 Energy and Utilities
5.3.5 Healthcare
5.3.6 Retail
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
6.1.2 MediaTek Inc.
6.1.3 Intel Corporation
6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Xilinx Inc.
6.1.6 Nokia Corporation
6.1.7 Broadcom Inc.
6.1.8 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.10 Integrated Device Technology Inc.
6.1.11 Anokiwave Inc.
6.1.12 Qorvo Inc.
6.1.13 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.
6.1.14 Cavium Inc.
6.1.15 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
6.1.16 Texas Instruments, Inc.
6.1.17 NXP Semiconductors NV
6.1.18 Analog Devices, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
