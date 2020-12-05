Advanced Carbon Materials Market Business Growth: Top Key Players Update, Statistics 2021 Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Advanced Carbon Materials Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Advanced Carbon Materials market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand for CFRP from the Construction Industry
Carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) is an exceptionally strong and light fiber-reinforced plastic, which contains carbon fibers. Extremely high strength, rigidity, low density, exceptional durability, excellent damping properties, high corrosion resistance, and high impact resistance, combined with a precisely modifiable thermal expansion ability, make CFRP a widely popular for application in the construction industry.
The construction industry continuously innovates the materials that are used in building structures. The major focus of the industry remains toward developing more durable and strong materials, in order to make the infrastructure strong enough to stand for as long as possible.
CFRP finds application in beams, columns, slabs, walls, etc. CFRP is extensively used in retrofitting and repairing of structurally deficient infrastructures, such as buildings, tunnels, parking structures, and bridges.
The construction sector has been witnessing substantial growth across the world, with the Asia-Pacific and Middle East & African regions witnessing robust growth in construction activity.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
North America accounted for the largest share of the market, with the United States alone consuming a share of around 24% of the global market. United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy. With the growing demand for various advanced materials (such as carbon fibers, carbon nanotubes, graphene, special graphite, carbon foams, nanocrystalline diamond (NCD), diamond-like-carbon (DLC), and fullerenes) in different end-user industries, including aerospace and defence, electronics, automotive, and energy, among others, is expected to propel the demand for advanced carbon materials at high rates through the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Advanced Carbon Materials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Advanced Carbon Materials Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic in the Construction Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Focus toward Lightweight Composites from the Automotive and Aviation Industry
4.1.3 Technological Advancements in Carbon Nanotubes
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High-cost of Carbon Fiber Composites
4.2.2 Wastage in the Production of Finished Products
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Carbon Fibers
5.1.2 Special Graphite
5.1.3 Carbon Nanotubes
5.1.4 Graphene
5.1.5 Carbon Foams (Includes Carbon Nanofoams)
5.1.6 Other Product Types (Fullerenes, Diamond-like Carbon (DLC), Nanocrystalline Diamond (NCD))
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Aerospace and Defence
5.2.2 Electronics
5.2.3 Sports
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Construction
5.2.6 Energy
5.2.7 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 US
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 UK
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Spain
5.3.3.6 Russia
5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arkema Group
6.4.2 Arry International Group Limited
6.4.3 CFOAM LLC
6.4.4 FutureCarbon Materials GmbH
6.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation
6.4.6 Global Graphene Group
6.4.7 GrafTech International
6.4.8 Graphenea
6.4.9 Graphite India Limited
6.4.10 Grupo Antolin
6.4.11 Grupo Graphenano
6.4.12 Haydale Graphene Industries plc
6.4.13 Hexcel Corporation
6.4.14 Hyperion Catalysis International
6.4.15 Jiangsu Cnano Technology Limited
6.4.16 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.
6.4.17 Morsh
6.4.18 Nano-C
6.4.19 Nanocyl SA
6.4.20 Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd
6.4.21 Perpetuus Advanced Materials PLC
6.4.22 Poco Graphite, Inc.
6.4.23 SGL Carbon SE
6.4.24 Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co. Ltd
6.4.25 Showa Deno KK
6.4.26 Solvay
6.4.27 Teijin Limited
6.4.28 The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd
6.4.29 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd
6.4.30 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd
6.4.31 Toray Industries, Inc.
6.4.32 Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd
6.4.33 XGSciences
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Production of Advanced Carbon Materials from Biowaste
7.2 Potential Uses in Energy Sector
