Aerospace Fasteners Market Technology and Application 2021 Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Aerospace Fasteners Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Aerospace Fasteners market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

3V Fasteners Company Inc. (Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing LLC)

Arconic Inc.

B&B Specialties Inc.

LISI Aerospace

KLX Aerospace (Boeing)

BUFAB

TriMas

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Precision Castparts Corp.)

NAFCO

TFI Aerospace

FSL Aerospace

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Key Market Trends: Superalloys Have Gained More Popularity Aluminum fasteners are widely used in aircraft, as they are cheap and weigh about one-third of steel. Some grades of aluminum even exceed the tensile strength of mild steel. But superalloys or high-performance alloys used in aerospace fasteners have gained more popularity in recent years, due to their ability to maintain integrity in high-temperature environments, their versatility, and their resistance to creep factors. Thus, their growth is expected to be more during the forecast period. Increasing Number of Aircraft Orders in Asia-Pacific As of 2018, North America accounted for the highest market share out of all the regions, due to high demand from the United States. But during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow, registering the highest growth rate. The increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region, due to the rising demand for newer generation aircraft, is currently driving the growth of the market. China and India are expected to be the key markets in the region.

The aerospace fasteners market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period.

The increasing number of orders for new aircraft and the need to increase the aircraft production rate are likely to increase the demand for aircraft fasteners.

Also, increasing investments by the airlines in cabin interior products, in order to enhance passengers’ experience, shall drive the growth of the aerospace fasteners market in the coming years.