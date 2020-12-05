Aerospace Fasteners Market Technology and Application 2021 Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Aerospace Fasteners Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Aerospace Fasteners market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Superalloys Have Gained More Popularity
Aluminum fasteners are widely used in aircraft, as they are cheap and weigh about one-third of steel. Some grades of aluminum even exceed the tensile strength of mild steel. But superalloys or high-performance alloys used in aerospace fasteners have gained more popularity in recent years, due to their ability to maintain integrity in high-temperature environments, their versatility, and their resistance to creep factors. Thus, their growth is expected to be more during the forecast period.
Increasing Number of Aircraft Orders in Asia-Pacific
As of 2018, North America accounted for the highest market share out of all the regions, due to high demand from the United States. But during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow, registering the highest growth rate. The increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region, due to the rising demand for newer generation aircraft, is currently driving the growth of the market. China and India are expected to be the key markets in the region.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Rivets, screws, nuts, bolts, clamps, and aircraft fittings are included in the aerospace fasteners market report. The market study includes a detailed analysis of the use of aerospace fasteners in the commercial, military, and general aviation segments. The military segment includes fighter jets and attack helicopters. The general aviation segment includes turboprop, business jet, civil helicopters, and piston engine aircraft. The report study excludes the use of fasteners in space applications.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Aerospace Fasteners Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Commercial Aircraft
5.1.2 Military Aircraft
5.1.3 General Aviation
5.2 Material
5.2.1 Aluminum
5.2.2 Steel
5.2.3 Superalloys
5.2.4 Titanium
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Russia
5.3.2.4 United Kingdom
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3V Fasteners Company Inc. (Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing LLC)
6.4.2 Arconic Inc.
6.4.3 B&B Specialties Inc.
6.4.4 LISI Aerospace
6.4.5 KLX Aerospace (Boeing)
6.4.6 BUFAB
6.4.7 TriMas
6.4.8 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Precision Castparts Corp.)
6.4.9 NAFCO
6.4.10 TFI Aerospace
6.4.11 FSL Aerospace
6.4.12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
