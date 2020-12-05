Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis 2021: Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Glass-walled Bridges Segment Expected to Dominate the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market
To enhance passengers’ experience, and as a result of the good insulating properties of glass, many modernization programs in airports are underway, and as a part of this, airports authorities are looking to replace old steel passenger boarding systems with glass-walled varieties. This is a key reason for the increasing procurement of glass-walled passenger boarding bridges. This segment currently has a high market share, and the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period.
Europe Region to Grow with a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
As of 2018, the North American region has the highest market share out of all the regions, due to a large number of airports in the country. But the European region is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of tourists in the region, the countries in the region are investing highly in airport infrastructure, thereby, driving the growth of revenues from the region.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Airport passenger boarding bridge is also known as air bridge, jet bridge, jet way, and sky bridge. Airport passenger boarding bridges are categorized based on type, technology, product, and structure.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Movable Passenger Boarding Bridge
5.1.2 Fixed Passenger Boarding Bridge
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Electro-mechanical
5.2.2 Hydraulic
5.3 Product
5.3.1 Apron Drive Bridge
5.3.2 Dual Boarding Bridge System
5.3.3 Commuter Bridge
5.3.4 Over-the-wing Bridge
5.3.5 Nose-loader Bridge
5.3.6 T-bridge
5.4 Structure
5.4.1 Steel-walled
5.4.2 Glass-walled
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 UK
5.5.2.2 France
5.5.2.3 Germany
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 India
5.5.3.2 China
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.2 UAE
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ADELTE Group SL
6.4.2 CIMC
6.4.3 FMT SE
6.4.4 HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.5 John Bean Technologies Corp.
6.4.6 MHI-TES
6.4.7 Shinmaywa Industries Ltd
6.4.8 thyssenkrupp AG
6.4.9 UBS
6.4.10 Vataple Group Ltd
6.4.11 PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK
6.4.12 Ameribridge Inc
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
