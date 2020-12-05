Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis 2021: Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

ADELTE Group SL

CIMC

FMT SE

HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG

John Bean Technologies Corp.

MHI

TES

Shinmaywa Industries Ltd

thyssenkrupp AG

UBS

Vataple Group Ltd

PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK

Glass-walled Bridges Segment Expected to Dominate the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market To enhance passengers' experience, and as a result of the good insulating properties of glass, many modernization programs in airports are underway, and as a part of this, airports authorities are looking to replace old steel passenger boarding systems with glass-walled varieties. This is a key reason for the increasing procurement of glass-walled passenger boarding bridges. This segment currently has a high market share, and the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period. Europe Region to Grow with a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period As of 2018, the North American region has the highest market share out of all the regions, due to a large number of airports in the country. But the European region is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of tourists in the region, the countries in the region are investing highly in airport infrastructure, thereby, driving the growth of revenues from the region.

The airport passenger boarding bridges market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

The significant growth in air passenger traffic in the past decade has forced several countries to build new airports to increase their passenger handling capacities. The investments in airport infrastructure are helping the growth of the airport passenger boarding bridges market.

Safety on the ground is important for every airport and airline, but challenges lie in the confined gate and apron area. Accidents caused by passenger boarding bridges are urging the airlines to invest in other means to transport passengers to the aircraft.