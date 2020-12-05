Airport Robots Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis 2021: Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Airport Robots Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Airport Robots market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Autonomous Robots are Helping the Airport Security Segment
Currently, the airport security segment has the highest share among all the segments. Airport security is one of the biggest concerns faced by airport officials, worldwide. The rise in terrorism worldwide has led to airport officials taking extra precaution and being highly focused toward airport security. In order to prevent any unwanted incidents, airports around the world have taken a step further and have started the testing of autonomous robots, which is expected to help security officials provide adequate security at the airport. Airports, such as Hamad International Airport and La Guardia Airport, have started deploying security robots to provide the next level of airport security. The robots come equipped with an in-built facial recognition system, cameras, and sensors. They can measure pulse rate remotely, and thus, detect suspicious persons, credit cards, fake currencies, abandoned objects, and explosives, without disturbing the passenger flow at the airport terminal.
Developments in Airport Security in Asia-Pacific, Especially China
In the airport robots market, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be more during the forecast period. China is one of the fastest-growing air travel markets. According to the IATA (International Air Transport Association), China is set to displace the United States as the world’s largest aviation market, by mid-2020. The rebalancing of China’s economy is likely to support strong passenger demand over the long term. Moreover, since 2017, Shenzhen Bao’an Airport in China is engaged in operating Anbot, a robot programmed to carry out security checks at the departure hall of Terminal 3. Developed by Shenzhen Public Security Bureau and the Chinese National Defense University, the robot has been fitted with four high-definition cameras, as well as a facial recognition software, which can take pictures of passengers and send them for analysis at security stations. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Airport robots is a new-age concept that has been introduced in several airports, worldwide. In the coming years, robots are set to replace airport staff, in terms of airport operation handling. The integration of artificial intelligence within airports may lead to robots performing airport operations, such as airport cleaning, providing security services, baggage handling, and may also act as passenger guidance systems.
The market study includes the various applications of robots in valet parking, airport security, boarding pass scanning, passenger guidance, as well as airport baggage handling system.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
