Applicant Tracking System Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Workable Software, Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, etc. | InForGrowth

Impact of COVID-19: Applicant Tracking System Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Applicant Tracking System industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Applicant Tracking System market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Applicant Tracking System market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Applicant Tracking System products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Applicant Tracking System Market Report are

Workable Software

Zoho

Softgarden

BambooHR

ICIMS

Lever

SAP (SuccessFactors)

Jobvite

Workday

Oracle

IBM (Kenexa)

ClearCompany

COMPAS Technology

TalentReef

Conrep

Cornerstone OnDemand

SmartSearch

Greenhouse Software

ApplicantPro

CATS Software

IKraft Solutions. Based on type, The report split into

Cloud-based

On-premise. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

SMEs