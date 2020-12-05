Armored Vehicles Market Business Growth: Top Key Players Update, Statistics 2021 Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Armored Vehicles Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Armored Vehicles market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

General Dynamics Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems PLC

Textron Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Krauss

Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

Nexter Systems

Oshkosh Corp.

FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

IVECO SPA

BMC

STREIT Group Key Market Trends: Main Battle Tank Segment is Projected to Lead the Armored Vehicles Market from 2019 to 2024 Currently, the main battle tank (MBT) segment dominates the market and is expected to continue its domination during the forecast period. This is propelled by the increasing procurements of tanks by various countries, like Hungary, Russia, Thailand, France, and Germany, among others. For instance, in August 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) for the production of 132 third-generation T-14 Armata main battle tanks (MBT) and T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicles (IFV). The Russian Ground Forces are expected to receive a total of 100 T-14 MBTs by 2020. Armored Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period The Asia-Pacific region currently dominates the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing political tensions between Pakistan, India, China, and Japan, and increasing terrorist activities are forcing these countries to increase and modernize their ground forces. These factors are expected to drive the procurement of armored vehicles, thereby, helping the growth of the Asia-Pacific armored vehicles market. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999655 Market Overview:

The armored vehicles market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, owing to demand from the armed forces, law enforcement agencies (police), and potential private owners.

The increasing political tension, terrorism, and hostile activities that are happening around the world are some of the major reasons generating the demand for the armored vehicles market.