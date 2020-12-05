Automotive Transmission Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2028

This market research study analyzes the automotive transmission market on a global level and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2020 to 2028. It gives a comprehensive overview of the automotive transmission market from all the important strategic perspectives. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period

Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities in the coming years. Geographically, the automotive transmission market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). The current market size and forecast till 2021 is provided in the report.

An automotive transmission system (also referred to as the gearbox) provide a controlled application of the power which is generated from the engine of the vehicle. The transmission system uses gear trains and gears to provide torque and speed conversions from a rotating power source to another device. Transmission systems used in vehicles are hydraulic transmissions.

This type of transmission uses a kind of fluid coupling instead of friction clutch, and changes gears by locking and unlocking a system of planetary gears. Broadly, the automotive transmission system can be segmented into two types: manual and automatic transmission. By fuel type, automotive transmission market can be segmented into gasoline, diesel, and others.

The automotive transmission system by vehicle type has been segmented into passenger cars, LCV’s, ICV’s, HCV’s, off road vehicles, construction equipment vehicles, defense vehicles and farm tractors.

Latest automotive transmission system enhances the driving experience in terms of improved acceleration, gear shifting and improves fuel efficiency over conventional manual transmission systems. Growing demand for lower carbon emissions is driving the automotive transmission system market. Low penetration of advanced transmission system in regional markets like India, Brazil, and Mexico is restraining the automotive transmission system market.

End users in India and Pakistan still prefer manual transmission over automatic transmissions. Moreover, variants with automatic transmission are costlier than manual transmissions and this is restraining the automotive transmission market. Growing demand for advanced transmission systems in the entry level vehicle segment is expected to drive the market.

By vehicle type, passenger cars segment accounted for the largest market share in the global automotive transmission market. Light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicle followed passenger cars in this segment. Innovation of latest transmission technology in passenger cars from simpler four speed automatic transmissions to 8-speed and 9-speed transmission is enhancing the driving experience, comfort and fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

Asia Pacific led the global automotive transmission market. Macro factors like low cost labor, favorable government policies towards the automotive industry are factors driving the automotive transmission market in the region. Asia Pacific is both the largest producer and the biggest transmission market in terms of value due to presence of countries like China, India, South Korea and Japan.

Most of the automotive OEMs have their established manufacturing facilities in China due to low cost of labor and to cater to the high demand from automotive sector in this region. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe in the global automotive transmission market. Automotive transmission market in Europe is dominated by manual transmission. Increase in demand for comfort, fuel efficiency and stringent emission norms are expected to drive the automotive transmission market.

This report provides strategic analysis of automotive transmission market and the growth forecast for the period from 2015 to 2021. The report covers competitive analysis of various market segments based on transmission type, fuel type and by vehicle type. In depth cross segmentation based on the transmission type, fuel type and by vehicle type across different geographic segments is also provided in this report.

The market share of various key industry players in the automotive transmission market along with their company overview, market presence (by segment and geography), financial overview, business strategies and recent developments are also included in the report. The key players operating in the automotive transmission market are Magna International Inc. (Canada), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Allison Transmission (U.S.A), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S), Aisin SEIKI Co. Ltd. (Japan), and GKN PLC (U.K) among others.

