Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Aviation Carbon Fiber Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Aviation Carbon Fiber market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Bally Ribbon Mills

DuPont

Solvay

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Toray Industries Inc.

Toho Tenax (Tenjin Carbon)

BGF Industries Inc.

Boeing

Commercial Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period Weight is the most important parameter considered at every phase in the design and development of an aircraft. The low overall weight of an aircraft can result in less fuel consumption. Most of the commercial airlines operate at low-profit margins, and hence, prefer aircraft that are fuel efficient. Newer generation aircraft are more fuel efficient, owing to the use of advanced materials to develop the components, parts, and overall airframe, without compromising the strength and aerodynamics of an aircraft. Thus, the commercial fixed-wing aircraft segment is expected to dominate the market in the years to come. The Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow With the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period As of 2018, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share, globally, followed by North America. The region is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region, due to the increasing demand for newer generation aircraft, is currently driving the growth of the market in the region. Also, several of the material suppliers are based in the Asian region and supply raw materials for part manufacturers and aircraft OEMs. Air passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a rapid pace, which has forced the airlines operating across Asia to increase their fleet size. This will result in airlines procuring new aircraft in the coming years, which is likely to generate demand for carbon fiber, since the majority of the newer generation aircraft structures are made using carbon fiber composites. Market Overview:

The aviation carbon fiber market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The growing aviation industry and the development of new aircraft models are likely to remain as the key growth drivers for the market.

Also, the need for manufacturing low-weight, fuel-efficient aircraft that reduce emissions is also driving the growth of the market.