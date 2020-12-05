Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Aviation Carbon Fiber Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Aviation Carbon Fiber market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
Weight is the most important parameter considered at every phase in the design and development of an aircraft. The low overall weight of an aircraft can result in less fuel consumption. Most of the commercial airlines operate at low-profit margins, and hence, prefer aircraft that are fuel efficient. Newer generation aircraft are more fuel efficient, owing to the use of advanced materials to develop the components, parts, and overall airframe, without compromising the strength and aerodynamics of an aircraft. Thus, the commercial fixed-wing aircraft segment is expected to dominate the market in the years to come.
The Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow With the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
As of 2018, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share, globally, followed by North America. The region is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region, due to the increasing demand for newer generation aircraft, is currently driving the growth of the market in the region. Also, several of the material suppliers are based in the Asian region and supply raw materials for part manufacturers and aircraft OEMs. Air passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a rapid pace, which has forced the airlines operating across Asia to increase their fleet size. This will result in airlines procuring new aircraft in the coming years, which is likely to generate demand for carbon fiber, since the majority of the newer generation aircraft structures are made using carbon fiber composites.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
The study includes carbon fibers used in aircraft for commercial and military purposes. Both fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft are included in the study. Further, the study includes the use of carbon fiber in aircraft parts and components, which are either made completely with carbon fiber or a mixture of carbon fiber with other materials.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverable
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Commercial Fixed-wing Aircraft
5.1.2 Military Fixed-wing Aircraft
5.1.3 Rotorcraft
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 UK
5.2.2.2 France
5.2.2.3 Germany
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Mexico
5.2.4.2 Brazil
5.2.4.3 Argentina
5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 UAE
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Bally Ribbon Mills
6.4.2 DuPont
6.4.3 Solvay
6.4.4 Hexcel Corporation
6.4.5 SGL Carbon SE
6.4.6 Toray Industries Inc.
6.4.7 Toho Tenax (Tenjin Carbon)
6.4.8 BGF Industries Inc.
6.4.9 Boeing
6.4.10 Airbus
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
