Biodegradable Packaging Market Technology and Application 2021 Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

"Biodegradable Packaging Market" report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter's Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry.

Top Players Are:

Tetra Pak International SA

Plastic Suppliers Inc.

Kruger Inc.

Amcor Limited

Mondi PLC

Biopac Limited

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Bemis Company Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Klabin SA

Rengo Co. Ltd. Key Market Trends: Beverage Packaging to be One of the Most Significant Applications An estimated number of 700,000 bottles are being littered every day in the United Kingdom alone, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. Such statistics indicate the serious need for biodegradable packaging solutions for beverages.

Companies in the beverages market, like PepsiCo, have been using recyclable PET bottles for their beverages. PepsiCo’s recyclable PET bottles account for 30% of packaging volume in North America, and 7% globally. However, high manufacturing costs are likely to restrain the practice of using recyclable PET for beverage packaging across developing regions, like India.

Due to the emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging in the beverage industry across Europe, US-based Crown Holdings Inc. has opened a new facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. Considering the country’s robust economic growth and sizable population, such eco-friendly initiatives offer significant potential for biodegradable beverage packaging. United States to Account for the Largest Share in North America In the United States, the rising awareness among consumers and favorable regulations from the government are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging over the forecast period.

Notably, food wastage in the country is one of the primary reasons for increasing customer awareness. For instance, The New York Times stated that approximately 60 million metric ton of food is wasted in the United States every year, which not only has negative impact on the environment but also contributes to the economic burden. Due to the aforementioned factors, the consumers are being aware of the food wastage, owing to which they are moving toward non-perishable food, which stay fresh for a long time.

The biodegradable packaging market was valued at USD 85.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 119.3 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Biodegradable packaging solutions are increasingly finding applications in a wide variety of industries due to their low environmental impact and high demand. Biodegradable packaging made from renewable resources decreases dependence on petroleum and reduces the amount of waste material, while still yielding a product that provides benefits similar to traditional plastics.

Rising consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of packaging products and a willingness to replace packaging materials by alternatives with a lower carbon footprint (or made from renewable resources) are the main drivers for the development and the use of these materials.

Recyclability is expected to be the greatest challenge, as more and more companies, which use packaging products, are focusing on recyclable and reusable packaging.