Blood Transfusion Market Business Growth: Top Key Players Update, Statistics 2021 Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

The Pathogen Reduction System is Expected to have the Largest Market Size
The pathogen reduction system segment of the blood transfusion market is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period. The demand for pathogen reduction system is growing with the emergence of a cost-effective and innovative solution to inactivate or reduce the risk of infection. For example, the INTERCEPT Blood System from Cerus Corporation has significantly enhanced blood safety at more than 100 blood centers, worldwide.
The apheresis device segment is expected to be the second-largest market with a CAGR of 5.80%. It is used primarily for the treatment of leukostasis, caused by elevated white blood count in leukemia. It is also used in severe rheumatoid arthritis, to reduce the risk of antibody-mediated rejection of organ during, systemic lupus, Goodpasture syndrome, polymyositis or dermatomycosis, and preeclampsia and eclampsia in pregnancy.
North America Dominates the Blood Transfusion Market
North America currently dominates the market for blood transfusion and is expected to remain strong in the future due to an increasing number of trauma cases and surgical procedures, which are driving the demand for blood transfusion. The United States holds the majority of the market in North America, primarily due to the increase in road accidents and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the data published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in 2016, there were 34,439 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the United States, out of which, 37,461 deaths occurred. It resulted in 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people.
Also, as per the estimates of the American National Red Cross, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day, and nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the country. This indicates the rising demand for blood transfusion in the United States. These statistics also indicate the high requirement for blood transfusion products. Thus, ensuring a consistent supply of these products is crucial to support the growing healthcare requirements in the region.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
As per the , blood transfusion is a process in which blood and blood products are collected and transfused into one’s circulation intravenously. Blood transfusion devices include medical devices used in the collection, processing, separation, and preservation of blood and blood products. The global blood transfusion market is calculated by adding the revenue of the products of blood transfusion.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
