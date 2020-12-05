Calcite Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2026

Market Scenario

Global Calcite Market was valued US$14 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$23 Billion by 2026 and expected to register 6.4% CAGR during a forecast period.

Calcite is categorized under the group of carbonate which are isomorphs’ of one another. The most common forms of Calcite found in nature are limestone, chalk, and marble. These forms are formed by process includes sedimentation of fossils. Calcite can be obtained by two methods, namely: Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC). A manufacturing process of GCC involves the extraction and processing of calcite ores and in PCC it is obtained synthetically by chemical precipitation.

Apart from GCC and PCC, manufacturers also produce various types of calcite, for example, coated calcite powder, uncoated calcite powder, wet ground carbonate, and activated calcium carbonate. These types of calcite are obtained by GCC and PCC after processing and particle size reduction. Post size reduction, calcite can be classified into fine and coarse, depending on particle size obtained.

Calcite is mostly used as filler material by the end user such as paper and pulp, paints and coatings, polymer and plastics, adhesive, and sealant. These sectors are expected to grip the market share in calcite demand throughout the forecast period. As per the statistical data, the demand for polymer and plastics in regions like Europe, the Middle East, North America and the rest of the countries has increased. The growth in the polymer and plastics production is expected to drive the sales in the calcite market. Increase in the infrastructural developments and growth in automotive sectors across developing countries will increase the demand for paints, coatings, and sealants where calcite is generally consumed. Thus, growth in the real estate industry and infrastructural development will add to the growth of the Global Calcite Market. However, the process of limestone formation is very harmful as Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) emissions from the coal and other fossil fuels burnt in large thermal power plants.

Global Calcite Market

To understand the market opportunity and trends, the Global Calcite Market is divided into different segments as type, size, application, and region.

Based on the type, GCC will drive the market due to increasing the demand for polymers and plastics all over the world and the developing infrastructure is an also another factor is needed to be considered.

Based on size, fine is the most used mineral filler in the paint industries. It decreases the cost as well as modifies some physical paint properties. The particle size distribution and refractive index are not comparable with other material like Titanium dioxide (TiO2). Calcites of different sizes are used in architectural paints and acryl based paints production.

Based on application, polymer and plastics dominated the market in 2017 and is going to maintain the trends during the forecast period. Paper and pulp is the second most sector which uses calcite more as Y-O-Y. The increase in youth population and increase in literacy of the society to maintain the steady growth in demand for stationary materials like the book, paper, and others.

Based on region, Europe dominates the Global Calcite Market. The demand for polymer and plastic in Europe, the production witnessed a growth of 3.6% in 2017. The growth in the polymer and plastic production is expected to drive the sales of GCC in the calcite market. Increase in infrastructural developments and competition in the automobile industry across developing countries and an increase in the demand from cement and agricultural sectors will give growth spur for the growth of the calcite manufacturing industries.

Some of the key players in the Global Calcite Market are Wolkem India Pvt Ltd., Fimatec Ltd., Nordkalk Corporation, ASEC Company for mining, Zantat Sdn. Bhd, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Parchem Specialty & Fine Chemicals, Imerys Pigments.

Scope of Global Calcite Market

Calcite Market by Type

• Ground Calcium Carbonate

• Precipitate Calcium Carbonate

Calcite Market by Size

• Fine

• Coarse

Calcite Market by Application

• Polymer and Plastics

• Paint and Coating

• Paper and Pulp

• Cement

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Agriculture

• Others

Calcite Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Global Calcite Market

• Omya AG

• Imerys S.A

• Minerals Technologies Inc.

• J. M. Huber Corporation

• Wolkem India Pvt Ltd.

• Fimatec Ltd.

• Nordkalk Corporation

• ASEC Company for mining

• Zantat Sdn. Bhd

• Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

• Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.

• Parchem Specialty & Fine Chemicals

• Imerys Pigments.

• United Mining Investments Co.

• Yuncheng Chemical Industrial CO., Ltd.

• Global Calcium Carbonate Industries

• Huber Engineered Materials

• Zhenjiang Jiande Longhua Plastic Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Mississippi Lime Company

• Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd.

• Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd

• Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG, etc.

• MJ Minerals

• Jay Minerals

• Shiraishi Calcium Kaisha Co., Ltd.

• White Rock Minerals

• Columbia River Carbonates

• Esen Mikronize Maden