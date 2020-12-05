Clinical Data Analytics Market Technology and Application 2021 Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Clinical Data Analytics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Clinical Data Analytics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Quality Improvement and Clinical Bench-marking to Hold Significant Share
Healthcare professionals have always had a great deal of information they could use, but that data was not easy to access manually due to the huge sheer volume of the data. With the advent of digitization, the ability to deconstruct data in medical imaging for analyzing can cause a drastic change in the healthcare industry.
Combining huge volumes and types of data along with the technological improvements for analyzing massive amounts of information is creating significant opportunities for improving healthcare quality across the globe.
Leveraging technologies like big data and utilizing computer systems such as IBM Watson allows analysis of verbal expressions, degradation in handwriting, facial expressions in predicting the disease among a host of other functions.
United States to be a Major Market
As per the National Institutes of Health, in 2016, the United States alone accounted for 40% of clinical trials worldwide. The collected data that is being generated from different sources need to be studied and analyzed for chalking out strategies for effective population health management. Under the new rules by the US government for Medicare, hospitals and doctors will be subject to financial penalties under Medicare if they are not using electronic health records (EHR). Though the United States has always been known to be a pioneer in use of advanced technologies for treating patients, doctors and hospitals have been slow to replace paper records with electronic records. These steps are being taken to put these EHR’s to meaningful use. Enforcement of these new regulations is expected to provide impetus to the demand for clinical data analytics solutions in the region.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Clinical data analytics help physicians take care of a patient’s health conditions better, as well as aid in understanding the health status of the patients concerned. The technology can vary according to the data involved or the users of the information or the actions, which are at the discretion of decision makers, such as nurses, doctors, public health officials, senior management, etc. <
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Clinical Data Analytics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Increasing Focus On Population Health Management
4.5.2 Government Healthcare Policies Expected To Propel The Market Growth
4.5.3 Clinical Data Analytics Enabling Personalized Patient Care
4.5.4 Growing Need To Contain Healthcare Expenditure
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 Lack of Infrastructural Facilities In Various Government And Private Hospitals
4.6.2 Low Internet Penetration In The Emerging Economies
4.7 Market Opportunities
4.7.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Data Recording System
4.8 Market Challenges
4.8.1 Maintaining The Integrity And Privacy Of The Collected Data
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Model
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-premise
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking
5.2.2 Clinical Decision Support
5.2.3 Regulatory Reporting and Compliance
5.2.4 Comparative Analytics/Comparative Effectiveness
5.2.5 Precision Health
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Payers
5.3.2 Providers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 Italy
5.4.2.4 France
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 India
5.4.3.2 China
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Australia
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5.1 GCC
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.2 Agreements, Collaborations And Partnerships
6.3 New Product Launches
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
6.4.2 Caradigm
6.4.3 CareEvolution, Inc.
6.4.4 Cerner Corp
6.4.5 Health Catalyst
6.4.6 IBM Corporation
6.4.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V
6.4.8 McKesson Corporation
6.4.9 Optum Inc.
6.4.10 Oracle Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
