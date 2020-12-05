Conductive Adhesive Market – Insights on Scope 2025

Conductive adhesive is a technology to reduce the size of overall electronic products as it helps in minimizing the space of joints in surface mount devices. Conductive adhesive is a material that allows the flow of electrical or thermal energy to pass through it with a strong adhesion between the two surfaces. Conductive adhesive is made from embedding the conductive fillers, such as nickel and silver, into various polymer resins such as polyurethane (PU), epoxy, and silicone among others. Conductive adhesive also helps in reducing the overall weight of the application.

Conductive adhesive has its major uses in electronic devices such as printed circuit boards and transportation. Apart from this, the material has key usage areas in packaging solutions and healthcare devices. The usage of conductive adhesives in electrical & electronics is largely due to low processing time, easy availability, and suitability of the size.

Globally, the demand for conductive adhesives is growing consistently, especially in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. This growth is supported by lucrative, fast-growing technological industries and the growing manufacturing market in these regions. Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the conductive adhesive market. China and India have built an advantage of having most of the manufacturing and consumption market, thus providing the maximum contribution in the global conductive adhesive market. North America is the second major consumer of the conductive adhesive owing to the large manufacturing industries coupled with the high growth of the healthcare industries. Europe and Middle East & Africa are expected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing acceptance and industrialization in the respective regions.

Silicone-based conductive adhesive has the highest value contribution in the overall market owing to high prices with better conductivity and fast curing property. On the other hand, acrylic and polyurethane-based conductive adhesive, having advantages of low price with better conductivity, occupies a higher volume share and growth.

According to Infoholic Research, the global conductive adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period to reach around $20.00 billion by 2022. The electrical & electronics segment is expected to maintain global dominance in the end-user segment, which is driven by China and India. In geographic terms, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its top position in the conductive adhesive market followed by North America. Some of the key players in conductive adhesives are Henkel, BASF S.E., H.B. Fuller, DoW Corning etc.

Polymer Type Silicone conductive adhesive Epoxy conductive adhesive Polyurethane conductive adhesive Acrylic conductive adhesive Other

Type Thermal conductive Electrical conductive Hybrid conductive

End-User Electrical & Electronics Transportations Packaging Solutions Medical Devices Others (Solar cells, Capacitors)

Regions Asia Pacific North America Europe Rest of the World

