Cosmetic Packaging Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis 2021: Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

RPC Group PLC

Amcor Limited

Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd

HCP Packaging Co. Ltd.

AptarGroup Inc.

Cosmopak Ltd.

Quadpack Industries SA

Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd

Albea SA

DS Smith PLC

Gerresheimer AG

Raepak Ltd. Key Market Trends: Caps and Closures to Account for Significant Share In The Market Cosmetic manufacturers are providing enhanced value and experience to reach out to more customers by using caps and closures as a customizable extension of a package design identity.

While they both preserve product integrity and facilitate a product’s use by consumers, packaging solution providers are pairing these caps with ergonomic designs to add to their current functions. Thus, the pairing of applicators and cosmetics’ closures has also been witnessed amongst manufacturers.

This development in the market has redefined time-to-market while simplifying projects and shortening lead time, which, in turn, makes the products and packages ready-to-go.

There is a growing attraction for click and close caps to provide the audial assurance and satisfactory closure of the product. Thus, the market is witnessing a growing attraction for magnets in the closures, particularly in luxury skincare packaging. North America Has A Significant Share In Market Increasing adoption of advanced technologies for cosmetic packaging and growing trends of skincare products are some of the significant factors driving market growth. Skincare products seem to be the biggest focus for consumers and retailers alike.

The Korean Beauty product trend continues to influence the regional market, especially the Canadian market, as hydration products aimed at creating a dewy, luminous skin look continue to experience high popularity.

The region also has many prominent vendors of cosmetic packaging, who are focusing on expanding. Instead of launching their own new brands, acquisitions, local and global, have become part of their growth strategies.

Market Overview:

The global cosmetic packaging market was valued at USD 27.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach about USD 35.7 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The market studied is mainly dependent on the global cosmetic products market, and is subjected to similar dynamics. The increasing demand for cosmetic products in emerging countries and growing consumer awareness are driving the investments of companies that develop innovative packaging solutions. Therefore, a rise in the demand for cosmetic products is expected to boost the demand for packaging.