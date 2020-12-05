COVID-19 Update: Global HVDC Transmission Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Toshiba (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), etc. | InForGrowth

HVDC Transmission Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVDC Transmission market for 2020-2025.

The “HVDC Transmission Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the HVDC Transmission industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Nexans (France)

NKT A/S (Denmark)

Hitachi (Japan)

Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

NR Electric (China)

Prysmian Group (Italy)

American Superconductor (US)

LS Industrial (Korea)

C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based)

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Underground Power Transmission

Grid Interconnection

Offshore Power Transmission

Other