COVID-19 Update: Global HVDC Transmission Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Toshiba (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), etc. | InForGrowth

HVDC Transmission Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVDC Transmission market for 2020-2025.

The “HVDC Transmission Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the HVDC Transmission industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

  • ABB (Switzerland)
  • Siemens (Germany)
  • General Electric (US)
  • Toshiba (Japan)
  • Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
  • Nexans (France)
  • NKT A/S (Denmark)
  • Hitachi (Japan)
  • Sumitomo Electric (Japan)
  • Schneider Electric (France)
  • NR Electric (China)
  • Prysmian Group (Italy)
  • American Superconductor (US)
  • LS Industrial (Korea)
  • C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)
    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)
  • Voltage Source Converter (VSC)
  • Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based)

  • On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Underground Power Transmission
  • Grid Interconnection
  • Offshore Power Transmission
  • Other

    Impact of COVID-19:

    HVDC Transmission Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the HVDC Transmission industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the HVDC Transmission market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    Reasons to Get this Report:

    • HVDC Transmission market opportunities and identify large possible modules according to comprehensive volume and value assessment.
    • The report is created in a way that assists pursuers to get a complete HVDC Transmission understanding of the general market scenario and also the essential industries.
    • This report includes a detailed overview of HVDC Transmission market trends and more in-depth research.
    • Market landscape, current market trends, and shifting HVDC Transmission technologies which may be helpful for the businesses that are competing in this market.

    Industrial Analysis of HVDC Transmission Market:

    Study on Table of Contents:

    • HVDC Transmission Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2015-2020)
    • Global HVDC Transmission Market Competition by Manufacturers
    • Global HVDC Transmission Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global HVDC Transmission Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    • Global HVDC Transmission Market Analysis by Application
    • Global HVDC TransmissionManufacturers Profiles/Analysis
    • HVDC Transmission Manufacturing Cost Analysis
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis
    • Global HVDC Transmission Market Forecast (2020-2025)
    • Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer.

