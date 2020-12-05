COVID-19 Update: Global Smart Label Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Avery Dennison Corporation (US), CCL Industries, Inc (Canada), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Alien Technology Inc (US), etc. | InForGrowth

Smart Label Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Smart Label market for 2020-2025.

The “Smart Label Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Smart Label industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

CCL Industries, Inc (Canada)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)

Alien Technology Inc (US)

Intermec Inc (US)

Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US)

Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands)

Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany)

ASK SA (France)

Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway)

Graphic Label, Inc (US)

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Displaydata Ltd (UK)

William Frick & Company (US). Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf/Dynamic Display Labels

Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags On the basis of the end users/applications,

Automotive

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing