Factory Automation & Industrial Controls Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

Utilities Sector Expected to Register a Significant Growth
Process automation paves the path for digital data and analytics that can reduce power system costs by following means
By reducing operations and maintenance costs
By improving power plant and network efficiency
By reducing unplanned outages and downtime and
By extending the operational lifetime of assets.
The overall savings from these digitally-enabled measures are estimated to be in the order of USD 80 billion per year over 2016-40, or about 5% of total annual power generation costs based on the enhanced global deployment of available digital technologies to all power plants and network infrastructure.
Data centers worldwide consumed around 194 TWh of electricity in 2014, or about 1% of total demand. Although data center workload is estimated to triple by 2020, related energy demand is expected to grow by only 3%, due to continued efficiency gains. This is expected to drive the growth in power generation for meeting the demand from ICT sector.
The evolution of smart grid and a synchronization to match the variable demand for the electricity, between the peak demand period to rest of the period demand, is expected to further create high demand from the energy and utilities sector. Due to the automation of processes and a networked system communication, digitalization can help integrate the renewable energy by enabling grids to match energy demand to times when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining.In the European Union alone, increased storage and digitally-enabled demand response is estimated to reduce curtailment of solar PVs and wind power from 7% in 2017 to 1.6% in 2040, avoiding 30 million tons of CO2 emissions in 2040.
China Expected to Hold a Major Share in Asia Pacific region
Despite China accounting for 25% of the world’s manufacturing activities, its manufacturing productivity is a mere one-fifth of that of developed economies. Companies in the country are, thus, embracing Industry 4.0 to improve productivity. A strong indicator of automation uptake in the country is the 58% increase in robot density in 2017 as compared to 2015. Further, the Chinese government’s programs, such as the Made in China 2025 plan, are promoting the use of R&D in factory automation and technologies and its investments. Also, as most of the automation equipment is imported from Germany and Japan, the ‘Made in China’ initiative aims to expand the country’s domestic production of automation hardware and equipment.
China is the 28th fastest in the world, and has a very high industrial production rate. These factors act as drivers for the automation market in the country. Investments are being planned for aiding the quality of growth, addressing environmental concerns, and reducing overcapacity, for the same. The number of companies deploying factory and process automation technologies and robotics in the country is less when compared to the enormous size of China’s manufacturing base and the number of workers it employs. This trend presents a great opportunity for companies in the industrial automation sector in China.
Automation in the country is also expected to be augmented by the uptake of smart manufacturing. As per the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China is anticipated to initiate 100 smart manufacturing pilot projects in 2018. According to the 13th Five-Year Plan of Smart Manufacturing, China aims to establish its intelligent manufacturing system and complete the key industries’ transformation by 2025.
