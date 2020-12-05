Fintech Market Business Growth: Top Key Players Update, Statistics 2021 Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Fintech Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Fintech market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Booming Digital Payments sector
Total transaction value in the digital payments segment amounted to USD 3,403,168 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to register an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 13.2% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is digital commerce, which amounted to a total transaction value of USD 2,875,5.7 million in 2018.
Growing Personal Finance sector
The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors segment
From a global comparison perspective, it is shown that the highest cumulated transaction value was achieved in the United States
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
An understanding of the present status of the global fintech market, along with detailed market segmentation
Current market trends, changes in market dynamics, and growth opportunities
In-depth analysis of the market size and forecast for the various segm
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Fintech Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Key Regulators Working with Fintech
4.2 Primary Business Objectives of Fintech
4.3 Types of Fintech Firms
4.4 Trends in the Global Fintech Market
4.5 Growth Challenges for Fintech
4.6 Interaction between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Institutions
4.7 Key Reasons for Patnership between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Services Firms
4.8 Association of Fintechs with Various Entities
4.9 Market Drivers and Restraints
4.10 Market Opportunities
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Global Transaction Volume
5.1.1 Digital Payments
5.1.2 Personal Finance
5.1.3 Alternative Lending
5.1.4 Alternative Financing
5.2 Funding Statistics
5.3 Revenue Statistics
5.4 Country-level Insights for Key Developing and Developed Companies
5.5 Expected Growth Rates
5.6 Insights on Other Segments
5.6.1 Insurtech
5.6.2 Regtech
5.7 Number of Companies Active in the Fintech Market, by Region
5.8 Other Key Market Data
5.9 Geography
5.9.1 North America
5.9.2 South America
5.9.3 Europe
5.9.4 Asia-Pacific
5.9.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Overview of Market Competition
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 ZhongAn (China)
6.2.2 Avant (United States)
6.2.3 Atom Bank (United Kingdom)
6.2.4 Oscar Health (United States)
6.2.5 Wealthfront (United States)
6.2.6 Kreditech
6.2.7 Ant Financial
6.2.8 Affirm
6.2.9 Credit Karma
6.2.10 Adyen *
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 APPENDIX
10 DISCLAIMER
