Floor Coatings Market Business Growth: Top Key Players Update, Statistics 2021 Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

The report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter's Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Floor Coatings market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings to Boost the Market
Concrete has become one of the viable materials for flooring in modern houses. Presently, concrete flooring can be easily found in the polished, stained, or etched from, in houses.
In houses, concrete flooring finds application almost everywhere, including in the kitchen, bathroom, basement, entry, foyer, mudroom, bathroom, garage, etc.
Apart from residential applications, concrete is also widely used in commercial areas. For instance, in retail stores, offices, restaurants and bars, schools, churches, medical institutions, and industrial buildings.
Concrete flooring has certain benefits, such as unlimited designs and patterns, extreme durability, very low maintenance demand, stain resistance, etc.
Floor coatings serve as a sealer on the concrete. The application of coating helps avoid seepage, staining, and cracking of concrete.
Additionally, it reduces allergens by avoiding the growth of microorganisms, which may develop on the floor due to seepage or spillage.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2017. Increasing housing construction activities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific have also hugely contributed to the growth of the market studied. Despite volatile growth in the real estate sector, significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand demand from the growing industrial and service sectors) has resulted in the robust growth of the Chinese construction industry, in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private expenditure in this regard is pushing the industry toward global primacy. In recent years, the entry of major construction players from the European Union, in China, has further boosted the growth of this industry. The construction sector in India has been growing rapidly, with increased investment by the government. The Indian government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ is also a major game changer for the industry. A cumulative total of USD 24.67 billion in foreign direct investment was made toward construction activities (including townships, built-up infrastructure, and construction-development projects) in the country, between April 2000 and December 2017. Such factors are, in turn, boosting the demand for floor coatings in the region.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Floor Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
