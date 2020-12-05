France E-Commerce Market Business Growth: Top Key Players Update, Statistics 2021 Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“France E-Commerce Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global France E-Commerce market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Fashion is Expected to be a Significant Product Type
Paris remains an official fashion capital alongside Milan, New York, and London, as well as an increasing number of cities seeking to cement their presence in the industry. Despite a considerable degree of competition from these cities, fashion is a deep-rooted aspect of France’s culture and its international profile.
Online third-party retailers continue to grow and consolidate the market as well. Since it’s North American inception, Vente-privée has focused its development on the European market and has been building scale across countries before a potential IPO. After the acquisition of a Belgian company in 2015, it acquired two additional groups in Europe during the first semester 2016, Eboutic.ch in Switzerland for an undisclosed value, and Privalia in Spain for EUR million.
At a time of considerable economic difficulty in France, the country’s fashion industry is still emerging as victorious, as demonstrated by the steady growth in revenues. According to a recent report by the French Fashion Institute (IFM), the sector outperforms several major high-ticket trades, including aerospace and car production.
However, it is also fair to assume that as online fashion portals become more successful, they might think about launching their own lines to solidify their brand. Also, in the bid to control production for high quality, France’s Industry of the Future initiative for a burgeoning specialist manufacturing sector is expected to come to the force.
Toy, Hobby, and DIY Segment Accounts for a Major Share in the Market
The market for toys and games in the country is vast and diverse. In 2016, the market generated a turnover of EUR 3.4 billion Euros. The market experienced a growth of 1% in 2016, which is less than the 3.4% growth seen in 2015.
Apart from this, the average expenditure in 2015 on toys reached EUR 321 per child in France. Furthermore, expenditure per child in France is 60% higher than the European average, posing a positive outlook for e-commerce toys market.
The conventional toys and games like puzzles and plush toys are expected to remain in good standing in the upcoming years. Those that are able to continually adapt and remain innovative will gain additional attention from buyers.
In France, players already exist for tires and for parts involved in vehicle maintenance such as filters and brakes such as Allopneus, and online auto parts is likely to achieve greater market penetration in the next few years. Penetration of e-commerce is poised to increase in auto part sales as they facilitate customers’ research processes as customers are turning to online communities and reviews, among other digital platforms, as a way to improve their purchasing decisions.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
E-commerce or electronic commerce is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet. These business transactions occur either as business-to-business, business-to-consumer, consumer-to-consumer or consumer-to-business.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
