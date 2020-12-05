Fresh Food Packaging Market – Trends Assessment by 2026

Market Scenario

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market was valued US$ 75 bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 106 bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 4.4 % during a forecast

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

Fresh food packaging market is segmented by application, by material, by pack type, and by region. Based on the application fresh food packaging market is segmented into meat pack s, fruit, vegetables, seafood. In terms of material used fresh food packaging market is divided into a metal, paper & paperboard, plastics, glass. By pack type fresh food packaging market is divided into corrugated boxes, paperboard cartons, paper bags, and sacks. Regionally Into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

A growing need for extended shelf-life of a pack and need for convenience food pack s drives the market for the fresh food packaging market. Increased disposable income and growing awareness among buyers about packaged food is further augmenting the fresh food packaging market. Quality, taste, and nutrition provided by fresh food packaging will gain popularity also the growth in the forecast period. Changing lifestyle and increasing trend of nuclear families will also boost the fresh food packaging market in the near future. Disposable management of the waste during the pack ion is restraining the growth of fresh food packaging market. Water-soluble packaging, edible packaging, and smart packaging, self-cooling and self-heating packing offer opportunity to fresh food packaging market.

Plastic is dominating the fresh food packaging market. Plastic is highly demanded in the fresh food packaging market. Moisture resistant and prolong shelf life is the factor owing to which plastic is in high demand but government norms on plastic usage for packaging are restraining the market. Paper packaging will gain market in future attributed to norms led by a government on plastic usage. Paper packaging offers properties such as biocompatibility and biodegradability of these materials are set to drive the growth of fresh food packaging market.

Vegetables and fruits are the dominant application segment of Global Fresh Food Packaging Market. Environmentally friendly packaging along with high performance and lower cost as long as the pack travels for the longer distance it has to maintain the optimum level protection for more durability. Meat is the second largest segment of Global Fresh Food Packaging Market. Meat packaging prevents the impacts on quality including microbiological and physic-chemical alterations. Packaging protects foodstuffs during processing, storage, and distribution.

By pack type, corrugated box packaging is leading one. Corrugated boards can be reused and recycled again and again as a source of pulp fibre. Pizza, home delivery food pack are packed in corrugated boxes. Sacks is the second largest segment in the fresh food packaging market. Sacks are generally used for vegetable packaging during transportation and distribution. Jute bags and leno bags are sub-segments of the fresh food packaging market. Sacks are strong and durable and have ventilating and absorbent properties.

Asia Pacific region to grow at high CAGR in Global Fresh Food Packaging Market. Europe is dominating the fresh food packaging market. Increase disposable income and changing lifestyle is boosting the demand for the fresh food packaging market. North America will exhibit moderate growth.

Key players Analyzed in the Report

ultimate packaging, Mondi Group, International Paper Company, Pp. Global, Dupont, Amcor Limited, Cover Is Holdings Sea, Temin International Inc., Smurfit Kappa, uneven group, Bemis Company Inc., Printpack, Sealed Air, Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics, Bookmark Inc., Packaging Corporation Of America, Sonoco Pack S Company, Graphic Packaging Holding, International Paper And Anchor Packaging Inc., Sealed Air India Pt. Ltd., And Graphic Packaging International, Inc, Creo, Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Basf Se, Bemis Company, Inc., Blue Spark Technologies, Graham Packaging Industry, Innovia Films, Itc Limited, Jabil, Wageningen Ur Food & Bio-Based Research, Wells Plastics are key players involved in the fresh food packaging market .

Scope of the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market:

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market by Material Type:

• Metal

• Paper & Paperboard

• Plastics

• Glass

• Others

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market by Pack Type:

• Corrugated boxes

• Paperboard cartons

• Paper bags

• Sacks

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market by Advanced Technology:

• Self-heating packing

• Edible packaging

• Water soluble packaging

• Smart packaging

• Self-cooling

• Others.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market by Application:

• Meat Pack

• Fruit and Vegetables

• Seafood

• Other

Key Players Analyzed in the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market:

