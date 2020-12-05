Global Automatic Content Recognition Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Arcsoft, Digimarc, Google, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, etc. | InForGrowth

Automatic Content Recognition Market analysis is provided for the Global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Automatic Content Recognition market. Automatic Content Recognition Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

Automatic Content Recognition Market Report Segmentation:

Product Type:

Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

Digital audio, video & image watermarking

Optical character recognition

Speech recognition

Application:

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense & public safety

Avionics

Others Key Players:

Arcsoft

Digimarc

Google

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

ACR Cloud

Audible Magic

Civolution (Kantar Media)

Enswers

Gracenote

Mufin

Shazam Entertainment

Vobile

Voiceinteraction