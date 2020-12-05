Global Functional Drinks Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Danone, PepsiCo, Unilever, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Functional Drinks Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Functional Drinks market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Functional Drinks industry. Growth of the overall Functional Drinks market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Functional Drinks Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Functional Drinks industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Functional Drinks market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Functional Drinks market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Energy Beverages

Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Sports Beverages

Functional Water

Other

Functional Drinks market segmented on the basis of Application:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

The major players profiled in this report include:

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle

Danone

PepsiCo

Unilever

Campbell Soup

GlaxoSmithKline

Kraft Heinz

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

The Hain Celestial Group

Fonterra

Uni-President

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

JDB Group

RED BULL

Suntory

Rockstar

Monster Energy