Global Traffic Sensor Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: EFKON, Kapsch, TransCoreÂ , Irdinc, Kistler, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Traffic Sensor Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Traffic Sensor market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Traffic Sensor industry. Growth of the overall Traffic Sensor market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Traffic Sensor Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Traffic Sensor industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Traffic Sensor market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

EFKON

Kapsch

TransCoreÂ

Irdinc

Kistler

Flir

TE

Q-Free

SWARCO

SICK

Axis

Raytheon

Siemens. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Traffic Sensor market is segmented into

Inductive Loop

Piezoelectric Sensor

Bending Plate

Image Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Magnetic Sensor Based on Application Traffic Sensor market is segmented into

Vehicle measurement and profiling

Weigh in motion (WIM)

Traffic monitoring