High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market Business Growth: Top Key Players Update, Statistics 2021 Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999651
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
350 kW and above Power Type Segment projected to grow at a high pace
Currently, the 350 kW and above power type segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The announcement of numerous projects regarding the launch of ultra-fast charging stations and growing investment toward the development of the public charging infrastructure, worldwide, are the primary factors responsible for the faster growth rate for 350 kW chargers. In 2018, Ionity chose Tritium as its technology partner for the construction of 100 high-power charging sites across Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden. China is in plans to upgrade its GB/T standard, which is expected to overtake both the CCS and CHAdeMO standards, at 350 kW and 400 kW, respectively, with a maximum charge of 900 kW on the new GB/T standard. The electric vehicle (EV) – charging stations developed by Tritium shall have an average of up to six user units, each capable of delivering 350 kW of power for fast charging of modern EVs, thus, 150 km of driving range to an EV in just five minutes. Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its estimated high CAGR.
Europe is expected to see the highest growth
In the high-power charger for electric vehicles market, the growth of the European region is expected to be more during the forecast period. Europe is witnessing an increase in the number of electric vehicles. The increase in the sales of electric vehicles is due to the rising presence of DC fast-charging stations along the highways, as well as on road sides. The DC fast-charging stations are led by the 125 Kw Tesla Supercharger network. Moreover, the increasing number of DC fast chargers in Germany shall lead to the growth of the market in the country. On the other hand, plug-in hybrid car and pure electric cars accounted for 59,911 registrations and 15,474 sales, respectively, in the United Kingdom, in 2018. The availability of a wide range of electric models is one of the key indicators for the positive growth of the EV market in the United Kingdom. France is one of the leading markets in terms of European electric vehicles sales, registering 52,597 sales of electric vehicles in 2018. Out of this, 39,158 registered as all-electric vehicles, while the rest accounted for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales, in 2018. Thus, such developments are likely to lead to drive the growth of the high-power charger for electric vehicles market in the European region.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999651
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
High-power charger for electric vehicles is essentially a DC fast charger that provides charging for vehicles in less than 30 minutes using fast-charging standards, like CHAdeMO, CCS, Supercharger, etc., by transferring power at a minimum rate of 22kWh. The high-power charger for electric vehicles market study includes various power output type ranging from 50 kW – 150 kW, 150 kW – 350 kW, and above 350 kW, vehicle types, such as plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV).
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999651
Detailed TOC of High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverable
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Power Output Type
5.1.1 50 kW – Less than 150 kW
5.1.2 150 kW – 350 kW
5.1.3 350 kW and Above
5.2 Vehicle Type
5.2.1 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
5.2.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Netherlands
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 South America
5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell (Acquired NewMotion)
6.2.2 ABB
6.2.3 XCharge Inc.
6.2.4 Total (Acquired G2Mobility)
6.2.5 Fastned
6.2.6 IES Synergy
6.2.7 EVgo
6.2.8 EVBOX
6.2.9 Siemens
6.2.10 Allego BV
6.2.11 Phoenix Contact
6.2.12 Tesla Inc.
6.2.13 GARO
6.2.14 Ensto Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Business Education Projector Market Size Analysis by Growth Factors 2020 Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Share, Business Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Profit Forecast by 2024
In-Flight Autopilot Systems Market Growth Opportunities 2020: Growing Globally with New Innovations of Key Players, Competitive Strategies, Global Size and Share, Forecast to 2026
Surgical Drapes Market Size, Share and Development Analysis 2020 Growth by Revenue and CAGR, Segmentation Analysis, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Handheld Sander-Polisher Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
Construction Sustainable Materials Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Carbon Monoxide Meter Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Carton Wrapping Machines Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co
IT Asset Management Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024
Prefabricated Non-Residential Buildings Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Commercial Vehicle Steering Systems Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Future Plans of Leading Manufacturers, Growth Key Factors, and Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Electrode Slag Remelting Furnace (ESR)) Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026