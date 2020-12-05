High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market Business Growth: Top Key Players Update, Statistics 2021 Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global High-power Charger for Electric Vehicle market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

350 kW and above Power Type Segment projected to grow at a high pace

Currently, the 350 kW and above power type segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The announcement of numerous projects regarding the launch of ultra-fast charging stations and growing investment toward the development of the public charging infrastructure, worldwide, are the primary factors responsible for the faster growth rate for 350 kW chargers. In 2018, Ionity chose Tritium as its technology partner for the construction of 100 high-power charging sites across Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden. China is in plans to upgrade its GB/T standard, which is expected to overtake both the CCS and CHAdeMO standards, at 350 kW and 400 kW, respectively, with a maximum charge of 900 kW on the new GB/T standard. The electric vehicle (EV) – charging stations developed by Tritium shall have an average of up to six user units, each capable of delivering 350 kW of power for fast charging of modern EVs, thus, 150 km of driving range to an EV in just five minutes. Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its estimated high CAGR.

Europe is expected to see the highest growth

In the high-power charger for electric vehicles market, the growth of the European region is expected to be more during the forecast period. Europe is witnessing an increase in the number of electric vehicles. The increase in the sales of electric vehicles is due to the rising presence of DC fast-charging stations along the highways, as well as on road sides. The DC fast-charging stations are led by the 125 Kw Tesla Supercharger network. Moreover, the increasing number of DC fast chargers in Germany shall lead to the growth of the market in the country. On the other hand, plug-in hybrid car and pure electric cars accounted for 59,911 registrations and 15,474 sales, respectively, in the United Kingdom, in 2018. The availability of a wide range of electric models is one of the key indicators for the positive growth of the EV market in the United Kingdom. France is one of the leading markets in terms of European electric vehicles sales, registering 52,597 sales of electric vehicles in 2018. Out of this, 39,158 registered as all-electric vehicles, while the rest accounted for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales, in 2018. Thus, such developments are likely to lead to drive the growth of the high-power charger for electric vehicles market in the European region.

