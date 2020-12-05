Hot-melt Adhesives Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis 2021: Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Hot-melt Adhesives market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

An extremely high proportion of all industrial products are sold in packaging – either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons. Hot-melt adhesives are mainstream adhesives in the paper, board, and packaging industry. They are most widely used for carton closing, sealing, and pallet stabilization.

Applications of hot-melt adhesives range from corrugated box construction and lamination of printed sheets, to packaging materials used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores.

Although normal envelopes and paper bags consist of just a single layer of material, most packaging materials used nowadays are of different materials laminated together.

The most crucial market for hot-melt adhesives has been packaging. The production of tapes and labels has been experiencing immense growth. The improvement in living standards and higher incomes, especially in developing countries, have increased the demand for a broad range of products, all of which require packaging. Moreover, the growing market for e-commerce and online purchasing is providing huge support and opportunities to the hot-melt adhesives market.

Hot-melt adhesives are an excellent solution for carton closing, sealing, and pallet stabilization for food, beverages, and other consumer and industrial products. PUR hot-melts offer stronger adhesion and cure better than traditional hot-melts, which make it a prudent choice in the growing industrial packaging industry.

In addition, these adhesives are also available in clear versions, making it easy to hide any glue lines, to give an appearance of continuity in the material. The high visibility makes the clear box and folding carton packaging more attractive to consumers.

These adhesives can bond small cartons to heavy wrap-around cases. The adhesive is perfect for packaging in various industries. Perfumes, cosmetics, and beauty products are customarily packaged in transparent cases. PU hot-melt adhesives are used to seal packages, in order to ensure a clear application, and help in dispensing a perfect end product.

The food packaging industry is improving while coinciding with environmental protection measures, and high-speed and fully-automated equipment. The PUR hot-melt sealing process is expected to gradually replace conventional bundled packaging and tape packaging, owing to its excellent binding force, good quality, and beautiful appearance.

Most of the demand for packaging is from the food and beverage industry. On the other hand, healthcare products are the largest users of folding cartons. These end-user segments are likely to boost the demand for PU hot-melt adhesives in the coming years.

Some of the major manufacturing companies for packaging applications of hot-melt adhesives include 3M, Arkema, Henkel, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, DowDuPont Inc., etc.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2017. With growing packaging and healthcare industries in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of hot-melt adhesives is increasing in the region. In 2017, the annual GDP growth rate in China grew from 6.7%, to reach 6.9%. The GDP is further expected to record similar growth in 2018 and in the years to come. The demand for hot-melt adhesives from the automotive sector is growing at a high rate. China is by far the largest automotive manufacturer in the world, since 2009, with the current share of production at over 29%. In 2017, the Chinese automotive industry recorded a growth of 3.19% and reached a total of 29,015,434 units. Globally, China has the largest defense spending in the world, after the United States. The country is planning to boost its military spending by more than 8% in 2019, with the aim to further advance its armed forces. The defense expenditure in China was over USD 174.5 billion in 2018. Such positive growth in the defense budget is likely to increase the usage of hot-melt adhesives in the defense industry, throughout the forecast period. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, AICA ASIA Pacific Holding Pte Ltd, Paramelt BV, Jowat AG, and Sika AG are some of the major hot-melt adhesive manufacturers in the country. Healthcare has become one of India’s largest sectors, in terms of revenue and employment. The industry is growing at a rapid pace, owing to increasing expenditure by both the government and private players. The increase in the number of tourists arriving in the country to seek medical facilities has boosted the healthcare sector. This has increased the demand for hot-melt adhesives in the country from the sector. The demand is expected to further increase from this sector during the forecast period. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for hot-melt adhesives consumption in the region during the forecast period.

