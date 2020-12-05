Categories
Industrial Enzymes Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

Industrial Enzymes

Industrial Enzymes Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Industrial Enzymes market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • AB Enzymes
  • Advanced Enzymes
  • Amano Enzyme Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Biocatalysts
  • BioResource International Inc.
  • Chr. Hansen Holding AS
  • DowDuPont
  • DSM NV
  • Enzyme Development Corporation
  • Lesaffre
  • Novozymes

    Key Market Trends:

    Food Processing, the Dominant Application

    Food processing dominates the industrial enzymes market with a total share of ~37%. This is the fastest growing application segment, mainly supported by the ever-growing global population and its increasing purchasing power. Health awareness is also a factor for people‘s increasing demand for food quality, safer production processing, and improved nutritional value.
    The increasing demand for higher quality foods in terms of natural flavor and taste has become a common trend among present consumers. This trend triggered the need for the development of flavored and tasty processed foods using industrial enzymes applications. These enzymes act as catalysts by playing important roles in the breaking down of vitamins and nutrients in the metabolic reactions and inter-conversion of complex molecules to smaller molecules.
    Food enzymes, such as amylase, cellulase, xylanase, pectinase, protease, lipase, glucosyltransferase, arabinanase, polygalacturonase, chymosin, and beta-glucanase among others, have become an essential part of the global food additives industry.
    With the increased innovation and development of technologies in the food industry, industrial enzymes have found extensive application in the fat modification and sweetener technology, thereby driving the industrial enzymes market.

    North America Dominates the Market

    North America has the highest share, accounting for around 36% of the global market, in 2017. United States occupies the top position in the global industrial enzymes market. The high consumption in the United States industries is correlated with awareness regarding green technologies addressing environmental issues, enhanced productivity, and better product value, thus leading to growth in research and development sector, as well as in industries using enzymes. One of the major factors driving the growth of the United States industrial enzymes market is the increasing use of enzymes in the food and beverage industry, which in turn will propel the marke in the region.

    Market Overview:

  • The market for industrial enzymes is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Major factors driving the market are the growing diversity in enzyme applications and niche products and stringent environmental norms curbing the use of chemicals. However, competition for raw materials with other industries and price volatility are likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.
  • Carbohydrases industrial enzymes dominated the market in 2017 and are expected to grow during the forecast period, due to their increasing usage in food and beverages.
  • New product innovations and expansions of application bases are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities over the forecast period.
  • North America dominated the market, with the largest consumption, but Asia-Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR through the forecast period.<

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    This report studies the global Industrial Enzymes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

