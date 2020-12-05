Industrial Motors Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis 2021: Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Industrial Motors Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Industrial Motors market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

High Voltage has Significant Share in the market

High voltage (HV) motors are the rational choice for a multitude of industries, such as oil and gas, petrochemical, water, and wastewater, pulp and paper, electric utility, steel, marine, mining, and air separation. According to IEC 600038 standard, an electrical motor with the operating voltage over 35 kV is considered as HV motor.

High voltage motors are in general considered as custom engineered products and it forms the part of a custom engineered family of industrial electric motors because each motor is engineered individually and is made-to-order to client specific requirements. These motors do not fall under the segment of common commodity business rules, such as Business-to-Customer (B2C) products.

These needs drive the end user industry to maintain a reserve motor and creates an opportunity for the vendors who have better and proven supply chain track record. Vendors with a presence in the different business segments, such as electric equipment, cables, control systems, VFDs, etc. are expected to be benefitted in the market. This is because they can offer one point solution and is more accessible for the end users to track.

The benefits associated with the high voltage supply include the direct supply form substations and efficiency improvements of a more extensive system than multiple small systems in heavy industry setup. This makes the market segment an essential segment of the market for the vendors.

India has the Largest Share In the Market

The Indian manufacturing sector is one of the highest growth sectors, registering a growth of 7.9% year-on-year growth. The Make in India initiative plans to make India equally attractive for domestic and foreign players and give global recognition to the Indian economy. By the end of 2020, it is expected that the Indian manufacturing sector touches USD 1 trillion.

The country is planning to reach 175 GW of installed renewable capacity, which includes solar and wind power, by 2022. The country is also planning to derive 40% of the energy from renewable sources by 2030, which is at 15%, at present. Also, the World Bank has estimated India’s energy efficiency market at INR 1.6 lakh crore. Hence, the demand for an industrial motor is expected to grow further.

For instance, in 2017, General Electric generated USD 4 billion of the company’s total revenue in India, and it all started with a hydropower plant at the Shivanasamudra Falls. Also, Siemens India Ltd posted a 16% revenue growth, for the first quarter of 2017, and continuing operation posted a 60% increase in net profit, to USD 36.923 million before taxes. Hence, the demand for an industrial motor is expected to grow further.

ABB Ltd is also investing hugely in the Indian industrial sector. In 2016, ABB received several large HVDC orders from India. In October 2018, the company won an order of about INR 115 crore from Indian Railways (Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi) to supply traction transformers and motors.

