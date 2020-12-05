Industrial PC Market Demand Will Increase to 2025 Evaluated By Global Top Players Like Advantech, Beckh off International, Siemens and more.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Industrial PC Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 162 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Industrial PC Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2025 from USD 4.4 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. This report spread across 162 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 65 Tables and 52 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Industrial PC Market:

Advantech (Taiwan)

Beckh off International (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

IEI Integration Corporation (Taiwan)

Kontron S&T (Germany)

Nexcom International (Taiwan)

ABB (Switzerland)

A value Technology (Taiwan)

DFI (Taiwan)

American Portwell Technology (US)

DIN rail IPCs have a compact design with flexible display options and various I/O modules, thereby allowing a space-saving industrial controller in the control cabinet. These PCs are high-performing computing solutions, which are tailor-made depending on the complexity of the manufacturing control tasks.

“SSD industrial PC market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period“

The solid-state drive (SDD) data storage medium is made from silicon microchips used in industrial PCs. One of the most significant attributes of SSD is that it is devoid of mechanical parts, which allows swift and smooth data transfer to and from the storage medium. Due to this, the data transfer occurs at a considerably higher speed, thereby enhancing the expectable lifespan of this storage medium.

“North America to be the largest market for industrial PC during the forecast period”

North America is expected to lead the global industrial PC market from 2020 to 2025.The industrial manufacturers in North America focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance their production processes and optimize output.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 = 40%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 25%

By Designation – C-Level = 48%, Director Level = 33%, and Manager Level = 19%

By Region – North America= 35%, Europe = 18%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 7%

Competitive Landscape of Industrial PC Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking of Players in Industrial PC Market

3 Microquadrants Overview

3.1 Visionaries

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations & Trends

4.2 Expansions and Partnerships

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Contracts

Report Coverage:

The global industrial PC market is segmented into type, data storage, maximum RAM capacity, sales channel, and end-user industry and geography. The market based on type is segmented into panel IPC, rack mount IPC, box IPC, embedded IPC, and DIN rail IPC. Based on data storage, the industrial PC market has been split into HDD and SSD.