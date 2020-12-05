Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Technology and Application 2021 Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Intelligent Motor Control Center Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Intelligent Motor Control Center market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999684
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive End-User to Account for Significant Share
IMCC finds applications in the manufacturing plants of automotive and other transport vehicles, such as ships and railway carriages. IMCC demand in vehicle manufacturing is expected to increase at a steady pace, particularly in Germany, United States, and Japan, owing to the presence of a robust automotive manufacturing sector and higher penetration of industrial automation.
Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) reported that the total number of cars produced in 2016 amounted to 94,976,569 units. The growing demand for automobiles is expected to continue over and beyond the forecast period, which will, in turn, create a demand for effective manufacturing equipment and technologies.
Automakers like Toyota, Mazda, BMW, etc. are expanding their operations across North America, and Asian regions can be potential buyers of IMCC over the forecast period.
North America to Account for Major Share
The North American market is a relatively mature market, but still presents ample opportunities for the implementation of new technologies, such as IMCC. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that nearly half of the electricity used by the US manufacturers was for operating machinery, of which machine drives (motors) consumed the most.
Such estimates determine the need for efficient motor control systems. Connected manufacturing units in the region support the adoption of IMCC, as a better alternative for reduced energy consumption. The oil & gas industry is expected to be the most prominent end-user in the North American market
IMCCs are predominantly used in the renewable energy industry. Tax incentives have been implemented to encourage the growth of wind energy in the region. In 2016, the wind workforce grew by about 32% emphasizing the growth of this form, in energy production
The US Energy Information Administration estimated that in 2017, the chemical industry was the largest industrial consumer of energy. The chemical industry, along with refining and mining industry, accounted for about 58% of the total US industrial sector energy. Such statistics indicate the scope for the adoption of IMCC, in order to reduce energy consumption.
It is estimated that about 77% of the energy generated in Canada is from renewable energy sources and nuclear energy combined. This percentage is expected to grow over the coming years, owing to the environmental regulations against the use of fossil fuels. The extensive use of electrical enclosures in hydraulic and solar grids is expected to drive the market forward in this region.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999684
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
A motor control center (MCC) is an assembly of one or more enclosed sections having a shared power bus, and principally containing motor control units. In other words, MCCs are a factory assembly of several motor starters. Network communication challenges and technological advancements have revealed the need to integrate three primary system components: hardware, communications, and software. Next-generation, integrated, intelligent motor control centers (IMCCs) were introduced to match these growing demands.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999684
Detailed TOC of Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Level of Industrial Automation
4.3.2 Wide Range of Benefits Offered by Intelligent MCCs over Traditional MCCs
4.3.3 Increased Focus on Developing an Efficient Manufacturing/Production Processes
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Costlier Product Implementation due to Hidden Costs in Equipment Installation
4.4.2 Increase in the Use of Switchgears in Medium-voltage Segment
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Operating Voltage
5.1.1 Low-voltage Intelligent MCCs
5.1.2 Medium-voltage Intelligent MCCs
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Chemicals/Petrochemicals
5.2.3 Food and Beverage
5.2.4 Mining and Metals
5.2.5 Pulp and Paper
5.2.6 Power Generation
5.2.7 Oil and Gas
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries (Cement Manufacturing, Wastewater Management)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.2 Eaton Corporation
6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.4 ABB Limited
6.1.5 Siemens AG
6.1.6 Larson & Turbo Limited
6.1.7 General Electric Co.
6.1.8 Technical Control Systems Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Open Cockpit Gyroplanes Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026
Diffractive Optical Elements Market Size of Leading Players with Global Share, Industry Trends 2020 to 2024 Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth Rate
Food Extruders Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Automotive Electropneumatic Horn Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Anaerobic Digesters Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Oriented Strand Board (OSB) in Residential Construction Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Glandular Extracts Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Eco Friendly Inks Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Portable Transportable Bags Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Flame Retardant Polymer for Polyamide Fiber Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Mirtazapine Drug Market Size Analysis by Business Growth Drivers 2021: Global Size and Share with Revenue, Import and Export Outlook by Key Players Analysis till 2025
Blazer Jacket Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026