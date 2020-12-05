Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Technology and Application 2021 Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Intelligent Motor Control Center Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Intelligent Motor Control Center market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Limited

Siemens AG

Larson & Turbo Limited

General Electric Co.

Technical Control Systems Limited Key Market Trends: Automotive End-User to Account for Significant Share IMCC finds applications in the manufacturing plants of automotive and other transport vehicles, such as ships and railway carriages. IMCC demand in vehicle manufacturing is expected to increase at a steady pace, particularly in Germany, United States, and Japan, owing to the presence of a robust automotive manufacturing sector and higher penetration of industrial automation.

Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) reported that the total number of cars produced in 2016 amounted to 94,976,569 units. The growing demand for automobiles is expected to continue over and beyond the forecast period, which will, in turn, create a demand for effective manufacturing equipment and technologies.

Automakers like Toyota, Mazda, BMW, etc. are expanding their operations across North America, and Asian regions can be potential buyers of IMCC over the forecast period. North America to Account for Major Share The North American market is a relatively mature market, but still presents ample opportunities for the implementation of new technologies, such as IMCC. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that nearly half of the electricity used by the US manufacturers was for operating machinery, of which machine drives (motors) consumed the most.

Such estimates determine the need for efficient motor control systems. Connected manufacturing units in the region support the adoption of IMCC, as a better alternative for reduced energy consumption. The oil & gas industry is expected to be the most prominent end-user in the North American market

IMCCs are predominantly used in the renewable energy industry. Tax incentives have been implemented to encourage the growth of wind energy in the region. In 2016, the wind workforce grew by about 32% emphasizing the growth of this form, in energy production

The US Energy Information Administration estimated that in 2017, the chemical industry was the largest industrial consumer of energy. The chemical industry, along with refining and mining industry, accounted for about 58% of the total US industrial sector energy. Such statistics indicate the scope for the adoption of IMCC, in order to reduce energy consumption.

It is estimated that about 77% of the energy generated in Canada is from renewable energy sources and nuclear energy combined. This percentage is expected to grow over the coming years, owing to the environmental regulations against the use of fossil fuels. The extensive use of electrical enclosures in hydraulic and solar grids is expected to drive the market forward in this region.

The Global Intelligent Motor Control Center market was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.885 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.39%, over the forecast period of (2019-2024). IMCCs offer many advantages to the users, as they combine hardware, software, and communication systems. Piles of data generated by PLCs and motor starters are collected and analyzed to minimize the equipment downtime of the motors.

With the rising labor costs and high competition market, which lead to low-profit margin for companies, the need for high-efficiency motors with improved control and automated systems has increased considerably.

The impact on IMCCs, due to advancements in technology, made its components (electromechanical relays, circuit breakers, electronic devices, such as variable frequency drives) more robust, and in turn, increased the robustness of the IMCCs. The lifecycle of an IMCC is more than 20 years, which tremendously reduces the replacement rate of equipment. Even in case of product defects, end users are likely to replace only the faulty components rather than the entire equipment, which results in depletion of revenues in the market.