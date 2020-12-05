Latest Trending Report on Capacity Management Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2023 | Micro Focus, Splunk, Forcepoint and more.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Capacity Management Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 133 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Capacity Management Market size is expected to grow from US$ 597.5 Million to US$ 1,557.9 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 133 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 65 Tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Capacity Management Market:

Micro Focus (UK)

Splunk (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Imperva (US)

Manage Engine (US)

Cyber Ark (US)

Rapid7 (US)

Centrify (US)

Solar Winds (US)

Securonix(US)

NetWrix (US)

Digital Guardian (US)

Birch Grove Software (US)

Log Rhythm (US)

Sumo Logic (US)

Balabit (Hungary)

ObserveIT (US)

Dtex Systems (US)

WALLIX (France)

Teramind (US)

Veriato (US)

SysKit (Croatia)

Ekran System (US)

NetFort (Ireland)

TS Factory (US)

“The solutions sub segment of the component segment is expected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period”

Among the components segment of the capacity management market, the solutions sub segment is estimated to contribute to the largest market size in 2018. Capacity management solutions help enterprises optimize their costs and resources that further reduces their business risks.

“The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Cloud is the fastest growing deployment type in the capacity management market. It is expected to grow at higher CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. Enhanced security features, interactive dashboards, ease of flexibility, and better scalability are some of the major factors that are expected to encourage enterprises across the globe to adopt the cloud deployment type.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The high growth rate in the APAC region can be attributed to the positive outlook of countries toward the utilization of application management, storage management, and network capacity management for various business processes.

