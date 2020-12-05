Latest Trending Report on Data Resiliency Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2023

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Data Resiliency Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 144 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Data Resiliency Market is projected to grow from US$ 11.69 Billion in 2018 to US$ 27.63 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 144 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Data Resiliency Market:

Acronis (Switzerland)

Asigra Inc. (Canada)

CA Technologies (US)

Carbonite, Inc. (US)

CenturyLink (US)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (US)

IBM (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Microsoft (US)

NetApp (US)

Quest Software, Inc. (US)

Unitrends (US)

Veeam Software (Switzerland)

Veritas Technologies LLC (US)

VMware (US)

“Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to lead the data resiliency market in 2018.”

Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to lead the data resiliency market in 2018. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased investments by various organizations to deploy data resiliency solutions for securing their critical business data from advanced cyber attacks.

“Among verticals, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to lead the data resiliency market in 2018.”

The BFSI vertical segment is expected to lead the data resiliency market in 2018. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the fact that the BFSI sector generates and processes high volumes of data on a daily basis.

“The Asia Pacific data resiliency market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The data resiliency market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Data resiliency solutions are being adopted in the Asia Pacific region at a significant rate.

Competitive Landscape of Data Resiliency Market:

