LCD Digital Microscope Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Celestron, Labomed, Saxon

The LCD digital microscope is microscopes without eyepieces. A digital camera acts as a detector. Images are displayed on a screen or monitor, turning the microscopy workstation into an ergonomic digital workplace. It comes along with a coloured LCD display of different sizes that can be used for convenient and comfortable viewing by yourself or sharing with others. They integrate magnification, digital enlarge, imaging display, photo and video capture & storage on the SD card. They also can be connected to other LCD monitors or projectors via the HDMI interface.

Global LCD Digital Microscope Market manufacturers include Celestron LLC (United States), Hirox Co. Ltd. (Japan), The Western Electric and Scientific Works (India), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Catchbest Vision Technology (China), Labomed Inc. (United States), Saxon (Australia), Dewinter Optical Inc. (India), Abaxis Europe (Germany) and Coslab (India)

Study by Type (Stationary, Portable), Application (Basic Research, Biopharmaceutical Production, Drug Discovery and Development, Forensic Testing, Tissue Engineering, Others), Screen Size (5 inch, < 5 inch, >5 inch), Camera Pixel Size (5 MP, <5 MP, > 5 MP), Technology (Semi-Automatic, Automatic), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Food and Beverage Companies, Academic Research Institute, Forensic and Pathology Laboratory, Others)

Market Trend

Fast Creation and Analysis of 3D Surface Models

Market Drivers

Growing demand from the biopharmaceutical industry for research and testing and rapid technological innovations in the field of microscopy are boosting the demand of the market.

Demand for High-Resolution Imaging and Convenient Viewing

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection

Huge Investment in Research and Innovations

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

