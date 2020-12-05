Live Cell Imaging Market Technology and Application 2021 Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Live Cell Imaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Live Cell Imaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Carl Zeiss AG

GE Healthcare

Leica Microsystems

Olympus Corporation

Molecular Devices, LCC

Nikon Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Sigma

Aldrich Corporation

Key Market Trends: Equipment Segment Under Product is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period The equipment segment held the maximum share in 2018. They include microscopes, cell analyzers, image capturing systems, and standalone systems. Recent technological advancements in microscopes have augmented the growth of the market. For instance, inverted research grade microscope has supported imaging of adherent cells and organelles and yield results for tissue sections of less than 5 um thickness. The overall industry trend is shifting toward automation, integration of systems, and maximizing data generation from microscopes. The increasing use of live cell imaging among cell biologists to understand the fundamental nature of the cell function and structure has resulted in the aforementioned shift. North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Live Cell Imaging Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period North America dominated the market share in 2018. The generous investment and funding available for research in live cell imaging is the key driver in this region. Also, in 2016, the Government of Canada announced the funding to support the Canada Research Chairs Program. This fund was a part of total funding of worth more than USD 164 million that was allocated for infrastructure. Projects on cell imaging in plant development, which are untaken by the McGill University, are also included in this program. Market Overview:

The growth of the live cell imaging market is attributed to the adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, the rising prevalence of chronic disease demanding higher and quicker diagnostic facilities, and government funding for cell-based research.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease is expected to increase by 57% by 2020. Increased demand for healthcare systems, due to the prevalence of chronic diseases, has become a major concern. Also, increasing age and lifestyle-related chronic diseases are increasing the healthcare demand and spending. In developing markets, cancer and heart diseases are becoming the main causes of death, owing to urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, changing diets, rising obesity levels, and widespread availability of tobacco products. As per WHO, China and India currently have the world’s highest number of diabetes sufferers; more than 98 million and 65 million individuals, respectively. Thus, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a high demand for medical devices that enable early detection and quick diagnosis, which could prove to be particularly impactful.