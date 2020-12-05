Live Cell Imaging Market Technology and Application 2021 Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Live Cell Imaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Live Cell Imaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Equipment Segment Under Product is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period
The equipment segment held the maximum share in 2018. They include microscopes, cell analyzers, image capturing systems, and standalone systems. Recent technological advancements in microscopes have augmented the growth of the market. For instance, inverted research grade microscope has supported imaging of adherent cells and organelles and yield results for tissue sections of less than 5 um thickness. The overall industry trend is shifting toward automation, integration of systems, and maximizing data generation from microscopes. The increasing use of live cell imaging among cell biologists to understand the fundamental nature of the cell function and structure has resulted in the aforementioned shift.
North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Live Cell Imaging Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America dominated the market share in 2018. The generous investment and funding available for research in live cell imaging is the key driver in this region. Also, in 2016, the Government of Canada announced the funding to support the Canada Research Chairs Program. This fund was a part of total funding of worth more than USD 164 million that was allocated for infrastructure. Projects on cell imaging in plant development, which are untaken by the McGill University, are also included in this program.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this report, live cell imaging techniques allow the real-time examination of every aspect of cellular function under normal and experimental examinations.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Live Cell Imaging Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery
4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease Demanding Higher & Quicker Diagnostic Facilities
4.2.3 Government Funding for Cell-Based Research
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of High-Content Screening Systems
4.3.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Equipment
5.1.1.1 Standalone Systems
5.1.1.2 Microscopes
5.1.1.3 Cell Analyzers
5.1.1.4 Image Capturing Devices
5.1.2 Consumables
5.1.2.1 Assay Kits
5.1.2.2 Reagents
5.1.2.3 Media
5.1.2.4 Other Consumables
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)
5.2.2 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)
5.2.3 High-Content Screening (HCS)
5.2.4 Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP)
5.2.5 Ratiometric Imaging
5.2.6 Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence Microscopy (TRIF)
5.2.7 Multiphoton Excitation Microscopy (MPE)
5.2.8 Others
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Cell Biology
5.3.2 Developmental Biology
5.3.3 Stem Cell Biology
5.3.4 Drug Discovery
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.2 Carl Zeiss AG
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Leica Microsystems
6.1.5 Olympus Corporation
6.1.6 Molecular Devices, LCC
6.1.7 Nikon Corporation
6.1.8 PerkinElmer, Inc.
6.1.9 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
